Best all-in-one PC brands

Common All-in-One PC problems

Our reliability survey allows us us to identify the most common issues that are affecting All-in-One PC owners. Of the total faults reported this year, the most common cited were:

- Keyboard won't work properly 19% - Started to turn itself off

If your hard drive stops working, it could be time to replace it. Some all-in-one PCs aren't set up to allow users to replace parts, in which case it may be worth consulting the original manufacturer. When you start to notice problems with your hard drive, it's important to save files to another drive (such as a USB stick) as soon as possible, to mitigate any loss that might occur if the drive goes on to fail completely.

A keyboard that doesn't function properly might be the victim of dust and dirt, causing the keys to stick. First port of call should running the hover over the keyboard to see if you can suck up the offending grot. If this doesn't do the trick the issue may be more serious, and it could be time to replace it. This isn't necessarily a bad thing, as we often find that the keyboards supplied with all-in-one PCs can be rather poor, so it's a good excuse to upgrade.

If a PC is turning itself off, it could be a symptom of a serious issue. One of the likely issues is that that machine is overheating. If computers detect that are getting too hot, they will turn off to prevent any damage, so it's worth checking that the fan is spinning and extracting heat away from the PC. Again, it could pay you to break out the hoover and give the fan section a quick going over, to make sure there isn't any dust clogging up the vents. If it's not an overheating issue, it could be general hardware fault, in which case it's best to consult an expert.