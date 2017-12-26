Best all-in-one PC brands
By Jack Turner
If you want to buy the best all-in-one PC, buy from the best all-in-one PC brands. Take a look at our guide to the brands you can trust.
Every year we survey thousands of members to find out how reliable their computer products are
We surveyed thousands of Which? members to reveal the most reliable computing brands in every price bracket. To do this, we asked respondents specific questions such as whether a fault occurred with their PC, how long it was before the fault was detected, and if they were able to successfully exchange their faulty all-in-one PC with the vendor - or have it repaired.
Our overall Customer Score is based on a combination of how satisfied owners are with their product and how likely they are to recommend it to a friend.If you'd rather take a look at the best individual all-in-one reviews, click here to see our Best Buy all-in-ones.
|Brand name
|Reliability rating
|Percentage score
|88%
|72%
|71%
|68%
|64%
|
Table notes
Reliability rating and customer score based on feedback from over 1,300 Which? members, surveyed in 2017. Data correct as of October 2017.
|Brand name
|% faults after one year
|% faults after five years
|15%
|29%
|2%
|10%
|10%
|24%
|4%
|16%
|6%
|15%
|
Table notes
Results based on reliability survey of over 1,300 Which? members. Data correct at October 2017.
How all-in-one PC brands compare
We surveyed over 1,300 Which? all-in-one owners, revealing genuine and honest opinions on the PCs that they own. Customer scores ranged from an outstanding 75% to a slightly less impressive 64%, while reliability scores ranged from 88% to 65%. Take a look at this table before you go on the hunt for a new all-in-one PC to avoid disappointment.
Common All-in-One PC problems
Our reliability survey allows us us to identify the most common issues that are affecting All-in-One PC owners. Of the total faults reported this year, the most common cited were:
- 30% - The hard disc failed or stopped working
- 23% - Keyboard won't work properly
- 19% - Started to turn itself off
If your hard drive stops working, it could be time to replace it. Some all-in-one PCs aren't set up to allow users to replace parts, in which case it may be worth consulting the original manufacturer. When you start to notice problems with your hard drive, it's important to save files to another drive (such as a USB stick) as soon as possible, to mitigate any loss that might occur if the drive goes on to fail completely.
A keyboard that doesn't function properly might be the victim of dust and dirt, causing the keys to stick. First port of call should running the hover over the keyboard to see if you can suck up the offending grot. If this doesn't do the trick the issue may be more serious, and it could be time to replace it. This isn't necessarily a bad thing, as we often find that the keyboards supplied with all-in-one PCs can be rather poor, so it's a good excuse to upgrade.
If a PC is turning itself off, it could be a symptom of a serious issue. One of the likely issues is that that machine is overheating. If computers detect that are getting too hot, they will turn off to prevent any damage, so it's worth checking that the fan is spinning and extracting heat away from the PC. Again, it could pay you to break out the hoover and give the fan section a quick going over, to make sure there isn't any dust clogging up the vents. If it's not an overheating issue, it could be general hardware fault, in which case it's best to consult an expert.