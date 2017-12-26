Which? Don't Buy all-in-one PCs

What makes a Don't Buy all-in-one PC?

While an all-in-one PC with a small price tag may have you reaching for your wallet, you might not be getting the best value for money. Don’t Buy AIOS are ruined by washed-out displays and tinny speakers, and a flimsy build means they might not last long.

Even if you don’t want to spend big, you can still pick up a Best Buy all-in-one PC with the help of our expert reviews. Unlike Don’t Buy models, Best Buy AIOs are easy to set up for the first time, look great on your desk and have lots of handy features built-in. If we award an AIO with a Best Buy title, you can be sure it’s a top product.