Which? Don't Buy all-in-one PCs
Don't Buy all-in-one PCs are tough to use and often let down by a poor display. Our testing suggests you should steer clear of these models.
Trying to deal with a confusing, slow all-in-one PC on a daily basis will leave you wishing you'd chosen a different model. Thankfully, our in-depth testing will help you find the perfect AIO for you, which means you'll be free to carry out everyday tasks with ease. Our Best Buy all-in-one PCs arrive at a range of prices, so whatever your budget you'll have plenty of choice.
What makes a Don't Buy all-in-one PC?
While an all-in-one PC with a small price tag may have you reaching for your wallet, you might not be getting the best value for money. Don’t Buy AIOS are ruined by washed-out displays and tinny speakers, and a flimsy build means they might not last long.
Even if you don’t want to spend big, you can still pick up a Best Buy all-in-one PC with the help of our expert reviews. Unlike Don’t Buy models, Best Buy AIOs are easy to set up for the first time, look great on your desk and have lots of handy features built-in. If we award an AIO with a Best Buy title, you can be sure it’s a top product.
Unique all-in-one PC testing by Which?
Which? tests AIOs from all the biggest brands you may be considering buying. Apple, Dell, Acer, HP, Lenovo and more are all tested, and we can assure you that even the biggest names are capable of producing some disastrous computers.
- We test AIOs on 350 unique criteria to ensure that we have every angle covered.
- Those 350 ratings combine to create a simple score out of 100 so that you can see at a glance which AIOs are worth your time.
- We don't show any bias towards more expensive models, either. Every review is objective, and we've uncovered some real bargain gems.
We pride ourselves on being totally neutral when it comes to our reviews. If we declare an all-in-one PC a Don't Buy, you can be sure that it's one you should 100% avoid. Sign up now to make sure that you don't end up with one.
