Looking for our full reviews? Click to jump straight to all our independent antivirus software reviews.

Choose the best free antivirus software for you

Equipping your computer with virus protection doesn't have to be expensive – we've pinpointed the best free antivirus downloads that impressed us most in our lab tests. These free tools even outperformed a number of paid-for security suites.

Although these free security software packages are pretty basic, they will help you locate, prevent and remove viruses. The best have extra features such as a firewall or parental controls. But free internet security may not have all the features you need – for the most comprehensive protection, check out our Best Buy antivirus software.