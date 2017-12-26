How we test antivirus software

What makes Best Buy antivirus software?

When you download virus protection - whether it’s paid-for or free software - you want to feel confident that hordes of internet nasties will be safely locked out of your PC or Mac.

To ensure that security software packages offer good protection against day-to-day threats, we put together a horrible collection of old and new viruses and other malicious downloads, also known as malware. A Best Buy security suite will keep your computer as safe as Fort Knox.

But there’s more to internet security than just fighting malware. So our thorough testing considers other key questions you’ll be asking before you download, including:

Will I be shielded from viruses?

Will it help me avoid scams?

Is the software easy to install and use?

Does it include all the features I need?

Will it slow down my computer?

Should I download it?

Head on to our antivirus software reviews or read on to find out more about how our independent testing works.