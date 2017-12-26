Which? Best Buy antivirus software

Between malware, identity theft, ransomware and phishing scams, there's a veritable bevy of threats from which antivirus software can protect your computer. At best, being infected with a virus could leave your computer running painfully slowly, or your email account sending out strange messages. At worst, your personal information and bank details could be vulnerable.

So it's vital that you choose virus protection that you can be confident will keep you secure. We only award Best Buy status to internet security software that proves in our tests that it will keep your PC or Mac squeaky clean. Whether you're after an easy to use program that’s good at cleaning up viruses and stopping ransomware, or something with more features such as a firewall or parental controls, there's a product to suit you.

Spam assaults: We send more than 100 spam emails to our test computer to see how many the virus protection will flag. The best ones will recognise fake correspondence that could hurt your system.

We send more than 100 spam emails to our test computer to see how many the virus protection will flag. The best ones will recognise fake correspondence that could hurt your system. Online banking: Our members want to know that they are safe when using their computers for internet banking and online shopping. High scoring antivirus suites give that peace of mind.

Our members want to know that they are safe when using their computers for internet banking and online shopping. High scoring antivirus suites give that peace of mind. Ease of use: There's no point in installing security software that's impossible to use, so we also evaluate the ease-of-use of every product. Best Buys score highly for how simple they are to install, schedule and operate.

You can easily keep viruses and scammers at bay with watertight internet security. Sign up today for a £1 Which? trial and discover the antivirus software that will protect you. Already a member? Log in to see our extensive antivirus reviews.