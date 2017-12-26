Blender, juicer or smoothie maker?
By Jane Darling
We explain the pros and cons of each to help you choose the right gadget for you.
Want to make tasty drinks at home but can't decide whether you need a blender, juicer or smoothie maker? We'll help you figure out what's best for you, including whether a Nutribullet is the ultimate solution.
Should I get a jug blender, personal blender or smoothie maker? Is juicing better? Should I buy a Nutribullet instead? How much do I need to spend? We answer the questions the retailers don't, to help you find the right product for you - and save money.
Read on to find out the pros and cons of buying a jug blender, juicer or smoothie maker, and get the lowdown on whether the Nutribullet is better.
If you already know what you want, head straight to our blender reviews or juicer reviews to find out which products did well in our tough independent tests.
Jug blender pros and cons
The classic blender has long been a kitchen staple. Good blenders will whip up a lovely smoothie in seconds, and can also be used for soups, sauces, and things such as homemade mayo.
|Should I buy a jug blender?
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
Find out what to look for and more on jug blenders with our expert guide to how to buy the best blender.
Juicer pros and cons
A good juicer will speedily extract all the juice from your fruit and veg, making a delicious fresh juice drink. Juicing can be a simple way to include more varied fruit and veg into your diet.
|Should I buy a juicer?
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
Discover the difference between masticating and centrifugal juicers (plus which is best for wheatgrass) with our guide to how to buy the best juicer.
Smoothie maker pros and cons
Smoothie makers are very similar to blenders. The only major difference is that smoothie makers have taps to dispense your blended drinks from, so you can blend and dispense straight into your glass.
|Should I buy a smoothie maker?
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
If you want a speedy and convenient smoothie-making experience, a personal or mini blender may be the solution. To find out more, take a look at our guide to how to buy the best personal blender or read on for a quick overview of the pros and cons.
Should I buy a Nutribullet?
The original Nutribullet 600 was a runaway success a few years ago. It claims to be the best of both worlds – saying that it doesn't juice or blend, but 'extracts' the nutrients from food. And because it has a separate blade for grinding nuts, beans and coffee beans, it can also take on some of the jobs of a food processor.
Don't believe the marketing though. All the Nutribullets - the family has burgeoned to five now - work just like standard blenders. However, the design, in which you blend using a smaller personal blending cup that then converts into a travel cup for your smoothie, is clever and convenient. The Nutribullets have no buttons or settings, and the simplicity is appealing.
But how well do these Nutribullets blend compared with standard jug blenders? Find out with our Nutribullet guide: Nutribullet blenders compared.
Personal blender pros and cons
The Nutribullet isn't the only personal blender we've tested. There's plenty of choice among brands such as Nutri Ninja, Philips, Sage and Russell Hobbs, if you think this type of mini blender might be right for you. They tend to be popular with people who want a quick and easy way to make and transport smoothies.
|Should I buy a personal blender?
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
To see our independent reviews and find the best mini blender for you, go straight to our blender reviews.