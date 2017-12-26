Smoothie recipes and protein shakes

Great-tasting smoothies, muscle-building protein shakes and classic cocktails are simple to make with a blender – just pop all the ingredients into the jug then whizz together.

Get the most out of your jug blender, mini blender or Nutribullet by experimenting with different drinks and recipes. We've put together a list of ideas as inspiration. If you've never tried making homemade cocktails with your blender, why not have a go?

If you're thinking about making smoothies or protein shakes as part of a health drive, make sure you've got a decent blender to help you along. Use our independent blender reviews to find the best jug blender or personal blender for you.

Smoothie recipes

One of the great things about smoothies is how versatile they can be – you can mix almost any combination of fruit, veg, dairy and other extras such as nuts, oats and spices. You can get really creative by experimenting with different combinations - although some might turn out tastier than others!

If you're on a health drive, we've got a top tip. By using a small amount of punchy root ginger, you can mask the taste of the less pleasant-tasting veg, such as kale leaves, in your smoothies.