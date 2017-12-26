Top five best mini blenders

A handy one-portion blending cup that converts into a travel mug, simple one-button operation, and a small worktop footprint. All these features make blenders like the Nutribullet a more attractive proposition than a traditional jug blender for those who want a quick, easy smoothie on the go. But which is best for you?

While the Nutribullet arguably started the craze for compact blenders, there are now lots of competing models, from brands including Nutri Ninja, Morphy Richards, Philips and Sage. Lucky for you, we've done the hard work of testing them all so we can bring you our verdict on which are truly brilliant at blending.

Below we've rounded up five blenders that impressed in our rigorous lab tests, blitzing their way through tricky blends of frozen fruit, ginger and leafy greens with ease. Four earned our Best Buy blender recommendation and one budget option, while not quite a Best Buy, will still make a great smoothie.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our top five recommendations in the table below. If you're not yet a member, try Which? for £1 to get instant access to all our reviews.