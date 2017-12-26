Boiler Brand Guides
Ferroli Boiler Guide
Find out how reliable Ferroli boilers are, what Ferroli owners think of their boilers and what trusted boiler engineers make of the Ferroli brand.
Ferroli is an Italian manufacturer that has been making boilers for more than 50 years, and now operates in 14 countries throughout Europe and Asia. Ferroli's range of boilers is manufactured in Verona, Italy.
If you decide that the heating in your home needs a renaissance, Ferroli has a range of combi and system boilers to pick from. You can find more details about the individual products in these ranges and exactly how they compare with other boilers on the market in our Ferroli boiler reviews.
Thousands of Which? members take part in our annual survey of boiler brand reliability and customer satisfaction, enabling us to guide you to the best and worst boiler brands. We also conduct a survey with more than 200 trusted boiler engineers to get their independent views on which boiler brands are the best.
How much do Ferroli boilers cost?
Ferroli boilers can cost anywhere between £550 and £750, depending on their size and type.
Ferroli boilers installation
Expect to pay up to £1,500 for a new boiler in a new position. See our guide on the cost of installing a boiler for more guidance.
Ferroli servicing and warranties
Ferroli boilers come with a five, seven or ten-year warranty depending on the accreditation level of your installer.
Ferroli warranties
0330 205 0002
Ferroli boiler parts and repairs
Contact Ferroli on 0330 205 0005 for parts and stockists in your local area.
Ferroli contact details
You can contact Ferroli at the following address:
Ferroli
Lichfield Road
Branston
Burton-on-Trent
DE14 3HD
Or through the Ferroli website.
Ferroli general enquiries
Ferroli servicing
0330 205 0005