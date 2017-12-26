Most reliable desktop PC brands
By Tom Morgan
When it comes to buying a desktop, you want a machine that's built to last. Our survey uncovers the best and most reliable desktop PC brands, based on feedback from real owners.
We survey thousands of Which? members every year to find out which desktop PC brands genuine customers would recommend. Table-topping brands won't let you down, but even some big-name brands can be plagued by faults and poor reliability.
The latest figures show that the most common desktop PC faults include frozen screens, dodgy disc drawers and spontaneous reboots.
You can easily spend several hundred pounds on a new PC. For that kind of money, you want to know that you're buying from a brand that won't let you down within a few short years. Keep scrolling to see how the likes of Apple, Dell and Lenovo faired in our most recent computing reliability survey.
Below, we've rounded up the results of our reliability survey for each big-name desktop PC brand.
|Brand name
|Reliability rating
|Percentage score
|92%
|83%
|83%
|81%
|81%
|80%
|79%
|75%
|70%
Table notes
Reliability rating and customer score based on feedback from over 10,000 Which? members, surveyed in 2017. Data correct as of October 2017.
|Brand name
|% faults after one year
|% faults after five years
|5%
|17%
|3%
|7%
|7%
|15%
|7%
|21%
|5%
|16%
|6%
|17%
|10%
|18%
|12%
|24%
|9%
|16%
Table notes
Results based on reliability survey of over 10,000 Which? members. Data correct at October 2017.
How desktop PC brands compare
You'll be pleased to hear that desktop PCs are generally reliable. The brand with the worst reliability rating in this year's survey still finished with a 3-star rating, which is respectable. But there is a noticeable difference in reliability rating between our table-topping brand (92%) and the big-name PC maker in second place (83%).
With the help of our expert reviews, you can steer clear of desktop PCs that are likely to break. Our results show that 12% of one brand's users were struggling with a faulty machine after just one year. Five years after purchasing and that figure doubles to 24%.
22%
The difference in reliability score between our best and worst performing brands.
If you end up with a desktop PC from our best-performing brand, you're unlikely to have any hardware issues at all. Just 3% of owners noted a fault after a year of ownership, or 7% after five years.
When it comes to collecting survey data, we also take the severity of product faults into account. We think it’s vital to consider reliability alongside our own product testing, and will strip desktop PCs of Best Buy status if we feel we can no longer recommend them due to poor reliability.
Often, we've seen that the most reliable brand may not always get the highest scores in our test lab for individual models - but, buying from a reliable brand will give you that extra peace of mind that your computer will last.
Common desktop PC problems
Thanks to feedback from Which? members, we're able to highlight the common issues affecting desktop PC owners.
Of the total faults reported in this year's reliability survey, these were the most common that were cited:
- 11% - PC won't boot up
- 11% - Hard drive failed / stopped working properly
- 10% - Screen started freezing
If you're dealing with a PC that won't boot up, check the wiring leading into the back of the machine. After all, you don't want to spend big on a new PC just to find out a broken power cable was to blame. Otherwise, you might want to try starting it up in safe mode. Keep tapping the F8 key as soon as you switch the computer on to access it. With safe mode enabled, you'll be able to run a diagnostic scan to hopefully find the cause of the problem.
We've also seen plenty of reports of broken hard drives. You might need to manually install a replacement, but if you're able to, back up your data using a cloud storage service or a USB device before doing so.
A frozen screen can be solved with a forced shutdown, but you'll lose the apps and documents you had open. You may want to try pressing Ctrl+Alt+Del to manually access Task Manager and end frozen apps one by one. Out of date video drivers can also cause graphical issues, so we suggest contacting the manufacturer of your PC's graphics card.