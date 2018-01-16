Bristol Energy

Bristol Energy is a new supplier which says it aims to always offer you the cheapest tariff possible. But is Bristol the best energy company for you?

Bristol Energy is a small gas and electric provider supplying the national domestic and business market. It is the first energy company to be entirely owned by a city council. This means there are no stakeholders or investors.

The ethos of the firm is: ‘Simple. Fair. Transparent’. This covers reinvesting money into fighting against fuel poverty, increasing renewable energy generation and helping Bristol’s communities.

Bristol Energy offers six simple tariffs at competitive prices, including a green option that provides 100% renewable electricity from local sources - these can all be managed through an online account.

It only began trading in 2016, so this is the first time it has been included in our annual energy company satisfaction survey.

Bristol Energy customer score

Bristol Energy was ranked in 11th position out of 31 energy firms rated by 8,761 members of the public in the annual Which? satisfaction survey.

'Good customer service and a good price.' Bristol Energy customer

It beat all of the Big Six energy firms, plus well-known medium-sized suppliers First Utility, M&S Energy and Sainsbury's Energy.

Bristol Energy score breakdown

Below we show more details about Bristol Energy’s score from our latest survey. Scroll down to find out more about what it's like to be a Bristol Energy customer, and to see what goes into its fuel mix.

Which? verdict on Bristol Energy

Bristol Energy is ranked 11th in our annual satisfaction survey – just missing out on the top 10.

This new company provides gas and electric. Bristol Energy claims to be getting ‘greener as they grow’ - it currently offers 41% green energy, depending on your tariff. You can opt for the green tariff for 100% renewable electricity.

Bristol Energy offers the Warm Home Discount; a national scheme that gives a £140 payment to those struggling to pay their energy bills. It's a compulsory scheme for large energy companies, but some smaller firms - including Bristol - also offer it.

As it is a local company, Bristol Energy aims to help local businesses and charities, while also offering face-to-face services to Bristolians living nearby.

We didn't receive enough responses to provide a star rating for customer service, but we've heard mixed reviews from customers: 'I have sent them two emails on separate dates regarding two different issues and they have never replied', and another who stated: 'long waiting times on the phone'. Other customers were more positive telling us: 'They provide great customer service', and they've had, 'no problems at all. Good!'.

Bristol Energy says ‘exceptional customer service’ is at the heart of its mission.

Customers like its bills, rating them four stars out of five for accuracy and clarity. One customer said: ‘There have never been any errors’.

Bristol Energy customers also like its prices, as many told us they were on an ‘excellent tariff’.

'Bristol Energy contacted me to tell me I would pay less if I changed my tariff to a new one it had just launched, which needless to say, I agreed to. It also contacted me to say it thought I was paying too much and it were reducing my monthly Direct Debit.' Bristol Energy customer

They offer a variety of payment options, including direct debits, PayPoint and prepayment meters, as well as offering a £12 discount for paperless billing.

Pros: Face-to-face service for local customers, customers like its prices

Cons: Other companies are rated better for accuracy of bills.

Bristol Energy electricity sources

Bristol Energy in the news

2017

In December the Managing Director of Bristol Energy, Paul Haigh appeared in Westminster to give a speech. He vowed to place a cap on default bills, stating: ‘We passionately believe in the ethical retailing of energy’.

