Grow your own monthly jobs
Grow your own jobs for January and February
Article 1 of 10
January and February weather may be cold but it's time to get planning your veg garden for the year ahead. In the greenhouse you can start off some early crops for a treat in late spring.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
What to do in January and February
Greenhouse
- Make a plan of the plot
- Start off some early crops
- Sow peppers and chillies
- Start off peas in guttering
- Sow broad beans
- Chit potatoes
- Sow onions
Outdoors
- Warm the soil
- Plant garlic
- Top up raised beds