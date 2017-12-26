How to buy the best hand mixer

Hand mixers are perfect for whipping cream, whisking eggs or mixing batter. If you only bake occasionally, they're the ideal gadget for small, quick baking jobs.

Essentially electrically powered whisks that you operate with one hand, hand mixers are really useful if you don't have the room or budget for a full-sized food mixer or processor.

Because they're so quick to get out and use, as well as easy to clean, hand mixers are also useful for even the most seasoned bakers, especially if you're cooking in a hurry.

However, if you bake larger amounts or heavier mixes like bread dough, you might want to consider a stand mixer or a food processor, which have more varied attachments and can deal with larger quantities.