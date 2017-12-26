How to buy the best travel kettle

You can pick up a travel kettle for less than £10, but does that mean it'll be rubbish? Our tests have found that the price of a travel kettle doesn't always match with how well it will actually make tea. One of the cheapest travel kettles we've tested is a Best Buy, and one of the lowest-scoring travel kettles is more expensive at around £20.

Nobody wants to spend half their holiday trying to boil water in a saucepan for that much-needed cup of tea. Travel kettles are compact and affordable, but some can be horribly slow or noisy.

To help you find the best travel kettle, we've put the most popular models through our tough kettle tests, measuring how long they take to boil, how easy they are to use, and whether they'll deposit limescale in your tea.

Below we've selected the two best travel kettles from our tests - they're both easy to use, lightweight and quiet, and one is just £14.

Which? members can log in to see which are the best two travel kettles. If you're not a member, you can get instant access to all our reviews, from toasters to ovens, with a £1 Which? trial.

Just want to see all our reviews, including compact, travel and multi-temperature kettles? Skip straight to our kettle reviews.