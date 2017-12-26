How to choose the best mobile security app

Which mobile security app features should I consider?

Which features do you really need and which are just added bonuses? We break down the jargon to tell you what each feature does.

Anti-phishing: Sniffs out dodgy-looking links and should bar you from accessing potentially dangerous websites designed to infect machines or steal your personal data.

App lock: Lets you protect certain apps and settings with a password, to restrict who can use or edit them.

Backup: Preserves your personal information by saving it online using 'cloud' (internet-based) storage, as well as on your device. Backup happens either according to a schedule or before you complete a remote wipe. Backups can then be restored to any compatible device.

Call/SMS blocking: Filters and blocks unwanted calls and text messages, with warnings when you receive a suspicious text.

Parental controls: Lets you prevent access to certain types of content by more innocent eyes.

Privacy adviser: Scans and checks any apps you try to download, telling you which ones are asking for more access than they really need.

Remote location: Uses GPS to show your phone or tablet’s location on a map from any web browser.

Remote lock: Locks down your device remotely via SMS or web browser interface, preventing unauthorised access. Some apps even allow you to create a customised lock-screen message that displays your contact details to aid the safe return of your device.

Remote photo: Helps identify unauthorised users of your phone or tablet by taking their photo and sending it to you via email. Some apps take snaps through the device's camera and emails them to you when a password is entered incorrectly a few times.

Remote wipe: Preserves your privacy by enabling you to wipe all contacts, calendars, photos, texts, browsing history and memory card in your phone.

Safe browsing mode: Checks webpages in real time, as you’re browsing the web, keeping you protected when you click on links or every time you type in a web address.

SIM lock: Stops others from using your phone or tablet by locking it down when the SIM card is removed.

Tune up: Optimises battery, data and storage use by identifying apps that use too much battery life or slow down your device’s performance. This means you can shut down and uninstall those apps.

Uninstall protection: Prevents thieves from bypassing the mobile security app and wiping any device data and apps. A password is required to delete the app.

Now find the perfect download for you by checking out our mobile security app reviews.