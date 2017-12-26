How we test mobile security apps

Just want to know which mobile security apps are the best? Head straight to our Best Buy mobile security apps.

Have a think about all the data you've got stored on your smartphone or tablet: phone numbers, addresses and website logins, plus private emails, messages and photos - and perhaps even online banking details.

Then think about how you'd feel if a criminal was able to access all that data, which could be used to spam or send viruses to your friends and family, hack your social media accounts, read your emails and messages, or even spend your money using your account or card details.

Whether you pay for a security app or get free antivirus protection for your smartphone or tablet, you’ll want peace of mind that the one you’ve chosen will keep it free from viruses and shielded from scams.

Mobile security firms claim that their apps offer brilliant protection from these digital nasties - but our independent testing regularly finds that many such claims fall short.

We've reviewed more than 20 of the most popular mobile security apps that you can find in the main app stores. You'll be able to trust our Best Buys to give you the best protection from viruses and scams - while the worst on test achieved a dismal score of just 43%, meaning minimal protection.

What makes a Best Buy mobile security app?

Every security app we review tackles an assault course of tests and trials to make sure that it’s worth downloading, all geared towards answering questions such as:

Will it protect you from malware, viruses and website scams?

Will the app help you avoid scams in the first place?

Will it help you find or wipe a lost or stolen device?

Is the app easy to use?

Crucially, should you download it?

Head to our mobile security app reviews or read on to find out more about how our mobile security app testing works.