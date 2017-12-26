Baby changing bags, baby wipes and changing mats

Nappy changing mats

Nappy changing mats are padded and have slightly raised sides to prevent your baby wriggling off the mat. You can buy one for under £10.

There are also inflatable models that blow up to provide high sides. These are a bit more pricey.

Many have a waterproof, wipe-clean plastic covering so that those inevitable 'little accidents' can be cleaned up easily. Some come with a towel covering rather than a plastic one and need washing more frequently.

Top changing mat buying tips

Avoid plastic nappy changing mats made from environmentally harmful PVC. You can find good alternatives made from cotton, real or synthetic rubber, polyester or bamboo fibres.

If you'd like a fabric nappy changing mat, buy one made from organic cotton.

Baby changing bags

Baby changing bags are a great way to keep all the baby changing equipment you need in one place when out and about – they featured on our , as voted for by parents. Some changing bags come with a small changing mat included to make it easier to change your baby when away from home.

Top changing bag buying tips

Check how large it is and whether it will fit into the basket of your pushchair. Some pushchairs come with an optional changing bag. Take a look at our pushchair reviews to see which ones do.

Look for a changing bag with lots of pockets and compartments to make it easier to organise and then access all the things you need.

A bag with wipe-clean insides, or even outsides, will make it easier to clean if there are any accidents.

Find out which brands parents rate as the best disposable nappy brands and the best reusable nappy brands.

Not a Which? member? Sign up for a £1 Which? trial to access these and our thousands of other reviews.