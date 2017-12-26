Best Cars
Best Family Cars
By Martin Pratt
Article 15 of 15
Looking to buy the best family car? Our experts have done the hard work for you. Our pick of the best family cars has a car for every budget.
You might think that buying a family car means your only choice is getting a people carrier (MPV) - but that's not true at all.
Our Best Buy family cars come from a range of classes - from SUVs and small cars, as well as the best MPVs to come through our tests. All are safe, economical and spacious enough to fit in everyone and their luggage.
Whether you'd prefer an SUV or an estate, there are plenty of suitable cars on our best family cars list.
Of course, what you don't want to be left with is a car your family will quickly outgrow, or end up with a vehicle that conks out part way through your driving holiday. Worse of all - there are family cars available that have a low safety rating.
What makes a great family car?
The best family cars need to excel in a number of different areas to be brilliant:
- Should be easy to get in and out of
- Offer a decent amount of rear seat and boot space
- Not too noisy
- Be both safe and reliable
- Be easy to drive
All the cars in the tables below meet all these requirements. Separately, we have also listed the electric cars that make excellent family vehicles - but you'll need to be comfortable with the range they will cover.
Best new Family cars
- Entry and exit:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 5 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 4 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability 0-3 years:
- 5 out of 5
- Class:
- Member exclusive
- New price:
- Member exclusive
- Fuel type:
- Member exclusive
- Number of seats:
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
The unusual design won't be to all tastes, but this SUV is a very impressive luxury 4x4. There’s plenty of space for passengers front and rear, plus a decent-sized boot. It's well made and comfortable, and has lots of advanced technology.
- Entry and exit:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 5 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 4 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 5 out of 5
- Model reliability 0-3 years:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability 0-3 years:
- 5 out of 5
- Class:
- Member exclusive
- New price:
- Member exclusive
- Fuel type:
- Member exclusive
- Number of seats:
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
A strong addition to the crossover class. It's vastly improved over the outgoing model - particularly in interior quality and refinement. It impresses across the board, including practicality, offering everything you'd expect of a four-wheel-drive car from a premium marque.
- Entry and exit:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 5 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 4 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 5 out of 5
- Model reliability 0-3 years:
- 4 out of 5
- Brand reliability 0-3 years:
- 5 out of 5
- Class:
- Member exclusive
- New price:
- Member exclusive
- Fuel type:
- Member exclusive
- Number of seats:
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
The estate version of a fantastic all-rounder family car, it's got everything the hatchback offers but with a lot more boot space. It may not be the most engaging car in the world to drive, but it excels in all other respects.
- Entry and exit:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 5 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 4 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 5 out of 5
- Model reliability 0-3 years:
- 4 out of 5
- Brand reliability 0-3 years:
- 5 out of 5
- Class:
- Member exclusive
- New price:
- Member exclusive
- Fuel type:
- Member exclusive
- Number of seats:
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
With its huge space inside, it has major appeal for families, but it also cuts the mustard as an executive cruiser with its comfortable ride and fabulous cabin. A well deserved Which? Best Buy.
- Entry and exit:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 3 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 3 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability 0-3 years:
- 4 out of 5
- Brand reliability 0-3 years:
- 5 out of 5
- Class:
- Member exclusive
- New price:
- Member exclusive
- Fuel type:
- Member exclusive
- Number of seats:
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
All the practicality of the regular version, but with the improved fuel economy a hybrid car can bring. For its size, this car offers a great amount of space and could be ideal for families.
- Entry and exit:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 5 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 4 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability 0-3 years:
- 4 out of 5
- Class:
- Member exclusive
- New price:
- Member exclusive
- Fuel type:
- Member exclusive
- Number of seats:
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
Imposingly large, yet with an agility that belies its enormity, it pulls off a seemingly impossible feat. This car's not just super-fast in a straight line, it also corners with precision and confidence. And it can also seat up to seven passengers in one of most comfortable, high-quality cabins we've come across.
- Entry and exit:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 3 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 4 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 5 out of 5
- Model reliability 0-3 years:
- 4 out of 5
- Brand reliability 0-3 years:
- 5 out of 5
- Class:
- Member exclusive
- New price:
- Member exclusive
- Fuel type:
- Member exclusive
- Number of seats:
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
A fun little hatchback to drive, while also being refined and comfortable. With slightly more space in the boot compared with the previous model, this vehicle is one of the more practical small cars for those who need to cart a lot of stuff around.
- Entry and exit:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 4 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability 0-3 years:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability 0-3 years:
- 5 out of 5
- Class:
- Member exclusive
- New price:
- Member exclusive
- Fuel type:
- Member exclusive
- Number of seats:
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
Its no-nonsense approach to everyday motoring, from its ease of use, to its comprehensive safety equipment and range of efficient engines, makes it a sensible choice for a family car.
- Entry and exit:
- 5 out of 5
- Noise:
- 3 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 4 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability 0-3 years:
- 5 out of 5
- Class:
- Member exclusive
- New price:
- Member exclusive
- Fuel type:
- Member exclusive
- Number of seats:
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This large SUV is a good value option for families, offering masses of space inside for both luggage and passengers - well, five people at least; the seven-seat model's extra two seats are tiny. It's also comfortable and well made. Overall, this is practical, spacious and better value than the last model.
- Entry and exit:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 3 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 5 out of 5
- Model reliability 0-3 years:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability 0-3 years:
- 5 out of 5
- Class:
- Member exclusive
- New price:
- Member exclusive
- Fuel type:
- Member exclusive
- Number of seats:
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This car covers the bases you need from a family car extremely well, but its key selling point is the exemplary reliability it offers. It’s a clear Best Buy model.
- Entry and exit:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 3 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 5 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability 0-3 years:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability 0-3 years:
- 4 out of 5
- Class:
- Member exclusive
- New price:
- Member exclusive
- Fuel type:
- Member exclusive
- Number of seats:
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
It's a small car but immensely practical. Passengers will be comfortable and the boot is huge - its strong reliability record seals the deal as a Best Buy. We did find that fuel consumption was some way off official claims, however.
- Entry and exit:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 4 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability 0-3 years:
- 4 out of 5
- Class:
- Member exclusive
- New price:
- Member exclusive
- Fuel type:
- Member exclusive
- Number of seats:
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
A medium-sized SUV, it's a little larger than the first-generation model and competes with premium 4x4 models.
- Entry and exit:
- 5 out of 5
- Noise:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 5 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability 0-3 years:
- 5 out of 5
- Class:
- Member exclusive
- New price:
- Member exclusive
- Fuel type:
- Member exclusive
- Number of seats:
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
Very impressive to drive, and not only when you compare it with rival MPVs. This is a comfortable and very spacious people carrier, and using it to lug heavy items around is relatively easy.
Best used family cars
- Entry and exit:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 5 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 3 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 5 out of 5
- Model reliability 3-8 years:
- 4 out of 5
- Brand reliability 3-8 years:
- 4 out of 5
- Class:
- Member exclusive
- Used price:
- Member exclusive
- Fuel type:
- Member exclusive
- Number of seats:
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
Big, spacious and very good to drive, whether you opt for a petrol or diesel engine. The handling and steering are top-drawer. The only real gripes concern visibility and an interior that can be daunting to get used to.
- Entry and exit:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 3 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 4 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability 3-8 years:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability 3-8 years:
- 5 out of 5
- Class:
- Member exclusive
- Used price:
- Member exclusive
- Fuel type:
- Member exclusive
- Number of seats:
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This hybrid may not be sporty to drive but it gets the basics right and is well suited to drivers looking for simplicity. Practicality remains a great plus point: although the hybrid version loses around 100 litres of boot space due to its batteries (they're under the boot floor), it's still highly capacious and usable as a family car.
- Entry and exit:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 3 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 3 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 4 out of 5
- Brand reliability 3-8 years:
- 5 out of 5
- Class:
- Member exclusive
- Used price:
- Member exclusive
- Fuel type:
- Member exclusive
- Number of seats:
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
An impressive piece of technology that works extremely well to deliver a good drive and excellent mpg. It's a Which? Best Buy.
- Entry and exit:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 5 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 3 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 4 out of 5
- Brand reliability 3-8 years:
- 4 out of 5
- Class:
- Member exclusive
- Used price:
- Member exclusive
- Fuel type:
- Member exclusive
- Number of seats:
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This car has impressive array of talents that makes it a Best Buy. It drives in a very agile manner, thanks to suspension that's well balanced: both cushioning and sporty. The refined, powerful engines and smooth gearboxes work seamlessly, too. Inside, everything is well laid out and its surpirsingly practical.
- Entry and exit:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 5 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability 3-8 years:
- 4 out of 5
- Brand reliability 3-8 years:
- 4 out of 5
- Class:
- Member exclusive
- Used price:
- Member exclusive
- Fuel type:
- Member exclusive
- Number of seats:
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This car is a spacious, practical family-sized car somewhere between a five-door hatchback and a small MPV. It feels well built and has plenty of boot space. Overall, it's one of the best all-rounders on the market and a deserved Which? Best Buy.
- Entry and exit:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 3 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 3 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 4 out of 5
- Brand reliability 3-8 years:
- 5 out of 5
- Class:
- Member exclusive
- Used price:
- Member exclusive
- Fuel type:
- Member exclusive
- Number of seats:
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
The plug-in system adds extra versatility to this brand's groundbreaking hybrid. It works well as an everyday car, and you'll struggle to find a more fuel-efficient vehicle around town. It's a Which? Best Buy.
- Entry and exit:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 5 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability 3-8 years:
- 4 out of 5
- Brand reliability 3-8 years:
- 3 out of 5
- Class:
- Member exclusive
- Used price:
- Member exclusive
- Fuel type:
- Member exclusive
- Number of seats:
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This car is a rare mix: a large and highly practical seven-seat MPV that's also good to drive. It's also very comfortable and massively spacious inside, yet it doesn't feel too big when you're behind the wheel - and it's good-looking for a people carrier, too. A thoroughly convincing Which? Best Buy.
- Entry and exit:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 5 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 5 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability 3-8 years:
- 4 out of 5
- Class:
- Member exclusive
- Used price:
- Member exclusive
- Fuel type:
- Member exclusive
- Number of seats:
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
It’s a Which? Best Buy. There's loads of space for both passengers and luggage, and the seats are excellent. An easy car to drive in spite of its bulk, and it's reasonably adept off-road - provided it's equipped with the right tyres. The 3.0-litre diesel model should suit most needs.
- Entry and exit:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 3 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 4 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability 3-8 years:
- 4 out of 5
- Brand reliability 3-8 years:
- 5 out of 5
- Class:
- Member exclusive
- Used price:
- Member exclusive
- Fuel type:
- Member exclusive
- Number of seats:
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
A spacious cabin and well-designed seats help make this car feel bigger than it actually is. The clever rear seat system only increases that practicality. It's a very easy to drive car.
- Entry and exit:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 5 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 5 out of 5
- Model reliability 3-8 years:
- 3 out of 5
- Brand reliability 3-8 years:
- 4 out of 5
- Class:
- Member exclusive
- Used price:
- Member exclusive
- Fuel type:
- Member exclusive
- Number of seats:
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This car ticks lots of the boxes that other MPVs fail on. It's a sportier offering to drive than its sister model, but has slightly less space and versatility. Even so, it still has more room in the front and second rows than most rivals - and a huge boot.
Best new electric family cars
- Entry and exit:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 3 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 4 out of 5
- Brand reliability 0-3 years:
- 5 out of 5
- Class:
- Member exclusive
- New price:
- Member exclusive
- Fuel type:
- Member exclusive
- Number of seats:
- Member exclusive
- Electric cars: tested range:
- Member exclusive
Aside from the usual electric car compromises of a high purchase price and limited range, this car is a thoroughly practical and likeable electric compact crossover. Low day-to-day running costs (and government grants) should help ease the financial burden, however. So if your lifestyle and budget can accomodate this car, then it should certainly be considered.
- Entry and exit:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 4 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability 0-3 years:
- 4 out of 5
- Class:
- Member exclusive
- New price:
- Member exclusive
- Fuel type:
- Member exclusive
- Number of seats:
- Member exclusive
- Electric cars: tested range:
- Member exclusive
Mercedes' B-class ED is an electric car with few compromises. You can tailor it to favour power over range, or vice versa, and its maximum range is quite respectable. The B-class ED is fast, comfortable and agile, and there's lots of cabin space and a more than ample-sized boot.
- Entry and exit:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 3 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability 0-3 years:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability 0-3 years:
- 4 out of 5
- Class:
- Member exclusive
- New price:
- Member exclusive
- Fuel type:
- Member exclusive
- Number of seats:
- Member exclusive
- Electric cars: tested range:
- Member exclusive
Among the most accomplished all-electric cars currently on sale. Aside from its price and limited range, there is little compromise over a conventional hatchback. If an electric car fits into your life, we'd highly recommend this one.