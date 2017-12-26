How to buy the best pushchair

What makes a good baby pram or pushchair?

Small niggles and frustrations will become majorly annoying when using your pushchair on a daily basis, so choosing the right one is essential. Before you splash out, read our pointers below to avoid a dud:

Reversible seat Many parents like to have their new baby facing them to maintain eye contact, so a reversible seat is a good feature. This means you have the choice to keep them parent-facing while young, then world-facing when they're older.

Adjustable handles Being able to easily adjust the height of the handlebars will make it much more comfortable for you to push, especially if you're a different height to anyone else using the pushchair.

Shopping basket size Parents tell us the bigger the shopping basket, the better, so a large useable space underneath the pushchair, with big sturdy sides, and good access, even when the seat is reclined it's worth looking out for. Additional storage pockets around the pushchair are also useful.

Padding Prams that come with extra padding, such as a head hugger, will help keep your baby supported and snug in their new pushchair.

Folding An easy-to-use folding mechanism is essential. You'll be folding the pushchair day in and day out, so try this out before you buy. Many pushchairs claim one-hand folding, but not all deliver on this promise.

Uninterrupted stride Probably not the first thing you'd think of when choosing a pram, but check you're able to walk with the pushchair using your normal stride, and that you don't scrape your shin on a rear axle, brake bar, shopping basket or any other accessories.

Brake pedals Large pedals, clearly labelled, that are easy to apply and effective. Look for brakes that can be pressed on and off to avoid scraped toes or shoes.

Size and shape Bulky and heavy pushchairs can be hard to push, lift and generally manoeuvre. A good pushchair can be big without being difficult to use.

Travel system compatible All the benefits of a pushchair with the option of using a car seat on it. Travel systems, that can be used with a Group 0 or Group 0+ car seat, are a good choice for regular car users, as you can transfer your baby from pushchair to car without waking them up. Just bear in mind the current safety advice that babies shouldn’t be confined to their child car seat for long periods of time.

