Top 10 popular pushchairs for 2018
By Lisa Galliers
Discover the pushchairs that are most searched for and sought after, and find out the prams that are Which? Best Buys.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
We've reviewed hundreds of pushchairs, testing each for safety and durability in our lab, and assessing comfort and usability with our parent panel, to help you find the best one for you and your baby. Here we've rounded up the most popular pushchairs in the UK based on your searches on Which? over the past six months.
The Mamas and Papas Ocarro is the pushchair of the moment, with the most amount of interest online. Silver Cross is gaining the most attention as a brand, with three of its models in the top 10.
See all our Best pushchairs.
Top 10 popular pushchairs
- Mamas & Papas Ocarro, £449
- iCandy Peach, £780
- Chicco OhLaLa, £100
- Babystyle Oyster 2, £524
- Mothercare Journey, £299
- Silver Cross Pioneer, £595
- Bugaboo Cameleon 3, £849
- Silver Cross Wayfarer, £595
- Silver Cross Wave, £995
- Bugaboo Bee5, £549
Source: which.co.uk pushchair reviews most visited in the six months to December 2017.
Which popular pushchairs are Best Buys?
We've found that popularity doesn't necessarily equal an excellent pushchair – in fact, the buggies listed above range from 68% to an impressive 83%, and they range in price by a massive £800. Read the reviews for each pushchair below to find out which are Best Buys and are worth picking up.
If your favourite isn't in our list, browse all of the buggies we've tested in our pushchairs reviews.
Mamas and Papas Ocarro
Mamas & Papas Ocarro
- Around obstacles:
- Member exclusive
- Folding and Unfolding:
- Member exclusive
- Shopping basket access and size:
- Member exclusive
- Comfort to push:
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- 13.6
- Use from birth:
- Yes - seat is excellent
The Mamas and Papas Ocarro is a premium travel system that can be used from birth, thanks to its lie-flat seat, which can also face you or the world, depending on what you'd prefer. You can buy the Ocarro as the pushchair alone, or as a four-, five- or six-piece bundle. The six-piece bundle includes a Cybex Aton Q car seat, adaptors, Isofix base, carrycot and cup-holder for £949. But is it worth the rather high price tag?
iCandy - Peach
iCandy Peach
- Around obstacles:
- Member exclusive
- Folding and Unfolding:
- Member exclusive
- Shopping basket access and size:
- Member exclusive
- Comfort to push:
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- 12.7
- Use from birth:
- Yes - with carrycot only
The iCandy Peach pushchair is now on its fourth incarnation and is back to being known simply as the 'Peach'. While there aren't that many differences between the older version and this newer one, we've put this latest model through our updated test programme to see whether it is a juicy proposition. Read our full review to find out.
Chicco OhLaLa
Chicco OhLaLa
- Around obstacles:
- Member exclusive
- Folding and Unfolding:
- Member exclusive
- Shopping basket access and size:
- Member exclusive
- Comfort to push:
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- 4.4
- Use from birth:
- Yes
Although lightweight strollers are generally fairly cheap, very few are as cheap as Chicco's OhLaLa. It has several useful features including a lie-flat seat, lightweight chassis, compact fold and large shopping basket. But how sturdy is it, and what's it like to push? Read our full review to find out.
Babystyle - Oyster 2
Babystyle Oyster 2
- Around obstacles:
- Member exclusive
- Shopping basket access and size:
- Member exclusive
- Comfort to push:
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- 11.7
- Use from birth:
- Yes - seat is excellent
The Babystyle Oyster 2 pushchair is an updated version of one of our most popular pushchairs online - the Babystyle Oyster. Updates include a seat that Babystyle says is now suitable to be used from birth, a 'silent' hood with a new design and a bigger shopping basket. Find out if these updates make a difference.
Mothercare Journey
Mothercare Journey
- Around obstacles:
- Member exclusive
- Folding and Unfolding:
- Member exclusive
- Shopping basket access and size:
- Member exclusive
- Comfort to push:
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- 11.4
- Use from birth:
- Yes
At just £300, the Mothercare Journey is an affordable travel system that's suitable to use from birth, as the seat unit coverts to a lie-flat pram. It comes with a Mothercare Journey car seat included, and adaptors, too. But what is it like to push and is the seat going to be comfortable for your little passenger? We took it to our lab to find out.
Silver Cross - Pioneer
Silver Cross Pioneer
- Around obstacles:
- Member exclusive
- Shopping basket access and size:
- Member exclusive
- Comfort to push:
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- 11.8
- Use from birth:
- Yes - with carrycot only
The Pioneer, the latest travel system from Silver Cross, is a sturdy and stylish looking pushchair 'designed for adventure'. Whether cruising city pavements or tackling tougher terrain, its four-way suspension and all-terrain tyres should ensure a smooth ride. We've fully tested the Pioneer, so if you're tempted by this pushchair, find out all about it in our full review.
Bugaboo - Cameleon 3
Bugaboo Cameleon 3
- Around obstacles:
- Member exclusive
- Folding and Unfolding:
- Member exclusive
- Shopping basket access and size:
- Member exclusive
- Comfort to push:
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- 10.8
- Use from birth:
- Yes - using the pram body
The Bugaboo Cameleon 3 is the latest version of one of the most popular travel system pushchairs ever. It can be used as a pram or pushchair depending on the age of your child. Bugaboo claims to have changed 90% of the materials and design, but has the Cameleon been changed for the better? And is its high price justified? We sent it to our test lab to find out.
Silver Cross - Wayfarer
Silver Cross Wayfarer
- Around obstacles:
- Member exclusive
- Shopping basket access and size:
- Member exclusive
- Comfort to push:
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- 10.3
- Use from birth:
- Yes - with carrycot only
The Silver Cross Wayfarer can be used as a pram or pushchair. Following the fashion for pushchairs that can be accessorised in different colours, you buy your hood and apron separately so you can mix and match colours. The Wayfarer is a stylish looking package, but is it easy to use? We sent it to our test lab to find out.
Silver Cross Wave
Silver Cross Wave
- Around obstacles:
- Member exclusive
- Folding and Unfolding:
- Member exclusive
- Shopping basket access and size:
- Member exclusive
- Comfort to push:
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- 18.3
- Use from birth:
- Yes
The Silver Cross Wave is very expensive, but it is a convertible single-to-double travel system pushchair, so you can use this versatile buggy as a single, or as a double for a newborn and a toddler. But is it easy to adapt, how is it to push and should you buy it? We've got everything you need to know to help you make the best buying choice for you.
Bugaboo Bee5
Bugaboo Bee5
- Around obstacles:
- Member exclusive
- Folding and Unfolding:
- Member exclusive
- Shopping basket access and size:
- Member exclusive
- Comfort to push:
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- 9.9
- Use from birth:
- Yes
Bugaboo skipped straight from the Bee3 to the Bee5, and they've updated this popular pushchair with an improved suspension and 'all-new' padded seat, plus you can customise it with a range of assorted colours to create a truly unique Bugaboo Bee5. But will the new changes be good enough to impress our pushchair experts? Find out below if this is your perfect pushchair.
How Which? pushchair testing is unique
- We send the newest single and double pushchairs on the market for testing at our lab several times a year.
- We carry out a range of safety and performance assessments, checking for choking hazards and assessing the safety of brakes and harnesses. We also test for ease of use, how the pushchairs handle on different ground surfaces and assess how easy they are to clean.
- Each pushchair is wheeled for more than 200km over a bumpy treadmill, fully loaded, to see how durable it is. That's roughly the equivalent of pushing it from London to Birmingham.
- Our parent panel and their children also get their hands on all the pushchairs we test. They carry out a range of tasks, including pushing, steering, folding, carrying and adjusting, to see how easy each one is to use.