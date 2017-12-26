Pushchair safety

Do sun covers cause pushchairs to overheat?

You might have read stories about the potential dangers of covering your pushchair with materials to shade your child from the sun, the fear being that this could actually cause your child to overheat. There have been headlines such as : 'Why covering your baby's pram with a blanket could put their life at risk' and 'Don't put blankets over buggies to keep out the sun, parents told'.

The stories go on to say how putting a blanket or towel, or even a muslin cloth, over your pram might seem like an easy way to shield your baby from the sun on a hot summer’s day. Experts warn that covering a pram can cause your baby to overheat – increasing the chance of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

But without a shade or cover, your child is left vulnerable to harmful UV rays and sunburn. The NHS advises keeping babies under six months completely out of direct sun and young children’s delicate skin must be protected from the sun when UV levels are high.

We wanted to test this out for ourselves, to see whether the temperature inside a pushchair raises when the pushchair is covered up with a range of materials and if the temperature raises to the point where there’s cause for concern about covering your pushchair. Also whether certain materials pose more of a risk of overheating. Here's how we did it and what we found:

Our pushchairs overheating test: what we did

We did our testing on a very hot day when the temperature at the start of our test was 33C and increased up to 34.8C. We compared the temperature under five different types of cover – a muslin, towel, fleece blanket, a Koo-di sun/sleep cover and a SnoozeShade – and a pushchair with the hood up, across the space of an hour.

We recorded the temperature at the start and then every 10 minutes behind each cover within the pushchair's seat area. In conducting our tests, we used identical pushchairs for each cover, and set the seat up to be parent-facing, with the hood catching the sun.

What we found

As you can see from our graphic below, all the cover types that we tested showed an increase in temperature within the seat area from the moment we added them.

As the time went on, the interior of pushchair with the hood fully up recorded the least increase in temperature, but we'd expect this as it wasn't fully covered. This was followed by the pushchair covered with the Snoozeshade. The interior of the pushchair covered with the towel got the hottest – nearly six degrees more than the pushchair with the sunshade fully up.



Ultimately what our test shows is that if you are going to cover your child's pushchair up in the sun, you need to be aware that whatever cover you use, it is going to make the temperature inside the pushchair increase straightaway. And that if you leave your child in a covered pushchair in the sun over time, the heat inside the pushchair will continue to go up.

Baby sun protection

But of course, we know that mums swear by pushchair covers for blocking out the light and helping babies to sleep in their pushchairs during the day, and that specially designed products, such as the Snoozeshade we used in our test, have also been designed to protect babies from UVA and UVB rays. Indeed, using a sunshade responsibly can be safer than not using one at all.

Cara Sayer, founder of SnoozeShade, says: 'Sun protection on hot days is vital as we know that five instances of sunburn can increase your skin cancer risk by 80%. The critical thing on a hot day is that if parents have to be out then they check regularly on their child’s wellbeing, encourage regular drinking of water, get into the shade if possible and ideally use a sunshade that has been designed to block UVA and UVB safely.'

A spokesperson for Koo-di echoed these sentiments: 'Our Koo-di Sun & Sleep Shades have been designed to provide an effective block for UVA & UVB rays, to keep your child well protected on a sunny day. We would however never advise leaving your child in their buggy facing the sun, because any sun shade in that position will create an increase in temperature under the sunshade. We recommend positioning the buggy in a shady spot to create maximum protection from the heat of the sun.'

Find out more about baby sun shades.

So the most important thing to remember is that regardless of what you’re covering your pushchair with, you should never leave your child in a covered pushchair without constant checking and supervision.

Experts advise against keeping babies out in the sun for too long anyway, as babies can't sweat, so they can often suffer heat stroke much more quickly than an older child or an adult. And babies can get dehydrated more quickly.

According to Jenny Ward, director of services at the Lullaby Trust, “it is important to make sure that your baby is a comfortable temperature – not too hot or too cold. The chance of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) is higher in babies who get too hot. The optimum temperature for the room or area where your baby sleeps is 16-20°C.”

She warns that,'every baby is different, so while it’s important to be informed about overheating you need to check your baby regularly to see if he or she is too hot. Feel the baby’s tummy or the back of their neck (your baby’s hands and feet will usually be cooler, which is normal). If your baby’s skin is hot or sweaty then this means they are too hot.'

She adds, 'it is also important to ensure that your baby has sufficient fluids if bottle-fed, by offering cooled, boiled water to babies under six months or just water from the tap for babies over six months. Fully breastfed babies don’t need any extra water until they start eating solid food.'