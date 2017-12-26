Pushchairs and prams recalls and safety notices

A product recall is usually a safety alert from a manufacturer following the discovery of a safety concern with a product. A recall notice is the most severe level of safety notice. Here we'll tell you what has happened with the pushchair and clear instructions from the manufacturer on what you should do if you own one of these pushchairs.

Pushchair recalls and safety alerts action plan

First of all make sure you heed the pushchair recall or safety notice. The manufacturers will give clear and detailed instructions about what the problem is and how you need to respond. These could include instructions such as whether you can continue using the pushchair in the meantime, or indeed whether you should dispose of a pushchair rather than sending it back. Make sure you closely follow the instructions given by the manufacturer.

Which? and pushchairs recalls and safety

We make every endeavour to publish the latest pushchair recall information as soon as we hear about it from manufacturers.

Find out which pushchairs score top in our reviews by checking our Best Buy pushchairs.

Latest pushchair recalls and safety notices

Below we've detailed the pushchair models manufacturers have issued safety notices or recalls for. They are in year order, with the newest at the top of the page. Obviously if the recall or safety notice is older, the issue will have long been fixed by the manufacturer. But the older recalls and safety notices are something to consider if you're thinking of buying a pushchair or pram second-hand.

See our second-hand pushchairs and prams reviews.

Mamas & Papas Armadillo Flip XT and Mamas & Papas Armadillo Flip: 2016

Mamas & Papas has identified a minor quality issue with these pushchairs (see the image at the top of the page). In a very small number of cases, they’ve identified a loose catch on the Armadillo Flip XT and Armadillo Flip.

This can mean that the seat slips backwards slightly when the baby is facing you and being pushed. Please be assured the quality issue is not safety related, and doesn't put your child at risk if your pushchair is being used in line with Mamas & Papas guidance. There have been no reports of any child being injured. There are no issues when using the pushchair with a car seat, carrycot or when the baby is facing away from you.

What to do next:

• Visit mamasandpapas.com/bookqualitycheck.

• Choose the most convenient day for you to take your pushchair in to your nearest Mamas & Papas store

• Your pushchair will be returned to Mamas & Papas for a full test and if required the necessary technical adjustment will be made

• Store staff will advise you of the date your pushchair will be returned to the Mamas & Papas store for you to collect

• If you’re unable to visit a Mamas & Papas store, please contact Mamas & Papas Customer Services on 03332 412154 who will arrange for it to be collected and returned back to you.

• As an alternative, you may want to take advantage of Mamas & Papas Loved for Life Trade In. If you choose to trade in you’ll receive a Mamas & Papas gift card to the value of £100 for your pushchair and £40 for your carrycot. Simply take your pushchair into your nearest Mamas & Papas store. Contact Mamas & Papas for full terms and conditions of this trade in.

Anything else I should know?

Mamas & Papas would like to apologise to customers and stress that the issue does not pose a safety risk. It takes product quality and assurance very seriously and the safety of its customers is always the primary concern. Whether you choose to have your pushchair returned and tested, or whether you choose to trade it in, Mamas & Papas will send you a £50 Mamas & Papas gift card as a goodwill gesture for the inconvenience.

Read all our Mamas & Papas pushchair reviews.