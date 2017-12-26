Which? Best Buy pushchairs
Best Buy pushchairs are durable, safe and comfy. Compare those pushchairs that came out on top in our independent tests.
How we uncover the best pushchairs and prams
Don't get stuck with a pushchair that puts your back out when you push it fully loaded and gives your baby a bumpy ride – our independent reviews give you the insider know how on the best buggies that are a joy to use and ride in every day.
Our thorough pushchair tests go further to uncover brakes that might not work when you need them most, unstable pushchairs that could topple over if you park them on a slope and bumper bars that could trap your little one's fingers. We've seen bolts sheer and pushchair frames fail.
- Safety and durability We run each pushchair through a series of extensive tests according to current safety standards. These include checking for choking hazards and finger traps and strapping each one, fully loaded, to a bumpy treadmill, then wheeling it over 206km – roughly the distance from London to Birmingham – to check durability.
- Your baby's comfort Our pushchair experts measure and assess how well each seat will support your child from newborn all the way up to when they're a toddler.
- Folding and unfolding There's usually a knack to folding a pushchair. Our pushchair experts and parents testers have folded and unfolded hundreds of times, so they know what to look for.
- Fitting into your life Once folded, each pushchair is loaded into a standard family car's boot to see if you'll struggle to fit it in, and if there's any room left for you to load anything else. We also check how it will work on public transport and everyday essentials, such as how easy the brakes are to put on and off.
Pushchair reviews you can trust
We don't just reveal the best – we also highlight the low-scoring Don't Buy pushchairs that fail to make the grade, so you don't end up with a dud that you'll soon be keen to replace.
Which? has compared the features and performance of hundreds of pushchairs since 2007. Models from the most popular pushchair brands are tested in the Which? lab, including Bugaboo, iCandy, Maclaren, Quinny and Silver Cross, as well as some own-brand models from retailers such as Mamas & Papas and Mothercare. We've discovered that even the most trustworthy names occasionally drop the ball.
