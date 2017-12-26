Which? Best Buy pushchairs

How we uncover the best pushchairs and prams

Don't get stuck with a pushchair that puts your back out when you push it fully loaded and gives your baby a bumpy ride – our independent reviews give you the insider know how on the best buggies that are a joy to use and ride in every day.

Our thorough pushchair tests go further to uncover brakes that might not work when you need them most, unstable pushchairs that could topple over if you park them on a slope and bumper bars that could trap your little one's fingers. We've seen bolts sheer and pushchair frames fail.