Where to buy riser recliner chairs

Home visits

Some retailers offer a home service where a sales representative arranges a visit and brings a chair sample for you to try.

You should expect the rep to show you ID on arrival and it's best to try and set a time limit for the visit so that you're not left exhausted at the end of it. If you do buy, insist on written information and a cooling-off period.

It's an idea to have a friend or relative with you for an appointment like this, so they can provide support if needed, and you can discuss your decision with them before deciding whether to buy.

Buying riser recliner chairs online or from a catalogue

If you're buying online, it's probably because you know you want a certain 'off the peg' rather than bespoke model. If you want to try a range of chairs before deciding - which we recommend you do - a disabled living or local equipment centre may be an option, depending on where you live in the UK.

When you're buying online, check out the company’s returns policy and, in particular, who is responsible for the cost of removing and returning the chair should you decide it’s not for you. You can check what your rights are under the Distance Selling Regulations on our Consumer Rights website.

Hiring a riser recliner chair or buying second hand

It's possible to pick up a second-hand riser recliner chair from private sales websites such as eBay.

Remember that there's no guarantee that the chair is the right fit for you, though, so it's best to follow the same steps as if you were buying new. It's also possible to hire a chair from specialist companies such as Mobilityhire.com.

Wherever you decide to buy, it's worth taking a look at our reviews, as we test for comfort, whether you'll feel secure, ease of use, speed of operation and back-up battery, using a combination of lab-based and user tests - so check our recliner reviews before you buy.

Fabrics for riser recliner chairs

Riser recliner chairs can be bought in a range of upholstery fabrics, including leather, suede and cotton, as well as manmade fibres such as leatherette and polyester/acrylic. You can also buy anti-fungal and waterproof covers, as well as stainproof and stain-resistant materials.

Manufacturers offer a wide range of styles and patterns, allowing you to coordinate your chair with your other furniture, so it won't look like an odd standalone addition to your lounge. Some also offer the option of you supplying the fabric to cover your chair so it matches your existing furniture.

Riser recliner chair accessories

Chairs can be enhanced with a range of accessories and optional extras, including: