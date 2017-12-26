The retro-looking KitchenAid Artisan mixer has achieved cult status in the baking world. But, with prices rising to more than £500 for some models, it costs more than most people would want to spend on a food mixer. Here, we round up five top KitchenAid alternatives that mix like a dream - and have style to boot.

If you like the look of KitchenAid Artisan mixers but are put off by the price, there are plenty of other models to consider, including some surprisingly excellent cheap mixers. Our independent lab tests have uncovered some Best Buy food mixers for less than £200, proving that you don't always need to spend big to land yourself a top-notch mixer.

Our table below rounds up some of the best KitchenAid alternatives around. See which models made it into our top picks below, or to compare all the popular models from brands including KitchenAid and Kenwood head to our stand mixer reviews.

