Best KitchenAid alternatives
By Christina Woodger
KitchenAid mixers may have hero status in the baking world, but we've found cheaper rivals that do just as good a job.
The retro-looking KitchenAid Artisan mixer has achieved cult status in the baking world. But, with prices rising to more than £500 for some models, it costs more than most people would want to spend on a food mixer. Here, we round up five top KitchenAid alternatives that mix like a dream - and have style to boot.
If you like the look of KitchenAid Artisan mixers but are put off by the price, there are plenty of other models to consider, including some surprisingly excellent cheap mixers. Our independent lab tests have uncovered some Best Buy food mixers for less than £200, proving that you don't always need to spend big to land yourself a top-notch mixer.
Our table below rounds up some of the best KitchenAid alternatives around. See which models made it into our top picks below, or to compare all the popular models from brands including KitchenAid and Kenwood head to our stand mixer reviews.
- Kneading:
- 5 out of 5
- Mixing:
- 3 out of 5
- Whipping:
- 5 out of 5
- Noise:
- 5 out of 5
- Speed settings:
- Liquid jug capacity:
- Liquid bowl capacity:
- Dough bowl capacity:
This stand mixer may be expensive, but for the price you pay you get one of the best stand mixers we've tested. It comes with a selection of accessories, including a splashguard and sealing lid. It has 12 speed settings and kneads and whisks brilliantly. It's a great mixer and easy to use, too.
- Mixing:
- 3 out of 5
- Whipping:
- 5 out of 5
- Noise:
- 4 out of 5
- Speed settings:
- Liquid jug capacity:
- Liquid bowl capacity:
- Dough bowl capacity:
This mixer is a good bet if you need to tackle bigger bakes. It comes with a generous 6.7-litre metal mixing bowl and a couple of dishwasher-proof attachments. There are eight speed settings to try depending on what you're making, and it also comes with a flexi-beater – a mixing attachment that stops cake mix getting stuck on the sides.
- Kneading:
- 4 out of 5
- Mixing:
- 3 out of 5
- Whipping:
- 5 out of 5
- Noise:
- 4 out of 5
- Speed settings:
- Liquid jug capacity:
- Liquid bowl capacity:
- Dough bowl capacity:
This excellent stand mixer comes with a substantial 5.4-litre mixing bowl, whisk, beater and dough hook. We found it a breeze to use when it went through our tough lab tests. There are 12 handy speed settings to choose from, and it copes well when it comes to whipping and whisking. It's also quieter than many of the other stand mixers we've tested.
- Kneading:
- 4 out of 5
- Mixing:
- 4 out of 5
- Whipping:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 3 out of 5
- Speed settings:
- Liquid jug capacity:
- Liquid bowl capacity:
- Dough bowl capacity:
This stand mixer just misses out on being a Best Buy, but is a great bet if you’re on a budget It kneads, mixes, whips and whisks well, and it won't take you much time at all to clean up when you're done with it. It also comes with a 1.5-litre jug blender accessory (which you won't find as standard on most other mixers). It’s quite the bargain at just under £150, and manages to pull off the retro look for good measure.
- Kneading:
- 4 out of 5
- Mixing:
- 3 out of 5
- Whipping:
- 5 out of 5
- Noise:
- 5 out of 5
- Speed settings:
- Liquid jug capacity:
- Liquid bowl capacity:
- Dough bowl capacity:
Although its attachments are a little fiddly to fit, this is still a great stand mixer. Smart speed controls stop you from spraying flour all over your kitchen, and it manages to stay fairly quiet while it's doing its job. This model comes with a glass mixing bowl and whips cream effortlessly. It weighs in at a heavy 10.5kg, and it's one of the more expensive mixers that we've reviewed at around £430, but offers a similarly stylish look to KitchenAid. See whether it's a worthwhile investment in our full review.
KitchenAid mixers: what you need to know
KitchenAid mixers have a simple, enduring retro design and sturdy full-metal exterior. The robust design, simple controls and wide range of colour options appeals to many, and it's regular appearances on TV baking shows have helped to secure its cult status.
Like Kenwood, KitchenAid mixers come with three standard attachments for mixing, whisking and kneading, though you can buy a wide range of additional accessories, from pasta makers to spiralizers.
KitchenAid brought out several new models in late 2016. Though the design of these mixers remains largely unchanged compared to the previous model, there are now three main options if you are looking to buy a KitchenAid mixer:
KitchenAid Artisan KSM125, £500
This model is the most direct replacement for the older KSM150 mixer. It has a 4.8-litre mixing bowl and is largely the same spec as the older version, with some minor design changes to the exterior.
KitchenAid Artisan KSM175, £550
This version is similar to the KSM125 but has an additional smaller 3-litre mixing bowl for mini baking jobs. It includes extra accessories, such as a flexible beater (for getting right to the edges of the bowl) and recipe book.
KitchenAid Mini 5KSM33, £450
This compact KitchenAid mixer is designed for homes where kitchen space is at a premium. It has a smaller 3.3-litre mixing bowl but this should be enough for most everyday baking jobs such as a standard sponge cake.
Get our verdict on the new KitchenAid Artisan mixers by checking out KitchenAid mixer reviews.
Retro stand mixer brands
If you're keen on a vintage style mixer, KitchenAid isn't your only option. Kenwood's kMix stand mixer has a similar look, and is available in a range of colours with either a glass or steel mixing bowl.
Cult brand Smeg also makes a retro-style stand mixer, and Cuisinart and Russell Hobbs offer cheaper versions, too. To compare these brands and more, head to our stand mixer reviews.
How we test stand mixers
Our tests go further than anyone else's to ensure that we only recommend the very best stand mixers. We assess how well each mixer combines ingredients to make cake batter, how well it whips and whisks, and whether it can knead dough. We also rate how easy each mixer is to use and clean, and how noisy it is.
Find out more by heading over to our how we test stand mixers guide.