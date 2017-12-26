How to buy the best food mixer

Top buying tips for food mixers

When buying a food mixer, make sure you consider the following:

Accessories

Make sure the stand mixer will have all the tools for the tasks you need doing. Every model should come with a dough hook (kneading), a balloon whisk attachment (whisking and whipping) and a beater tool (mixing).

It's also worth looking out for the following extras:

Splashguard - to cover the mixing bowl and prevent ingredients flying out and splattering you and your machine.

to cover the mixing bowl and prevent ingredients flying out and splattering you and your machine. Flexi-beater - these have a flexible spatula edge on one side of a standard beater, allowing them to scrap all the ingredients off the side of the bowl during mixing.

these have a flexible spatula edge on one side of a standard beater, allowing them to scrap all the ingredients off the side of the bowl during mixing. Food processor attachment - if you’re after a machine that will slice or grate, choose a stand mixer that has a food processor attachment.

if you’re after a machine that will slice or grate, choose a stand mixer that has a food processor attachment. Jug blender - if you want to blend smoothies or soup, you'll want a stand mixer with a jug blender attachment. These can sometimes also crush ice but you'll need to check this, as models vary in their capabilities.

if you want to blend smoothies or soup, you'll want a stand mixer with a jug blender attachment. These can sometimes also crush ice but you'll need to check this, as models vary in their capabilities. Spotlight - a feature we're seeing for the first time in 2017 is integrated lighting - allowing you to see creations more clearly inside the mixing bowl

- a feature we're seeing for the first time in 2017 is integrated lighting - allowing you to see creations more clearly inside the mixing bowl Extra mixing bowl - some come with a second bowl for mixing smaller or larger quantities

Other, less common attachments include mincers and sausage makers, ice-cream making bowls, biscuit cutters, pasta makers and spiralizers.

Mixer Size

Food mixers can be hefty machines, so make sure you have enough kitchen counter space for the model you choose. Think in particular about the height of any cabinets above where you'll put the stand mixer, which may obstruct the lever-operated arm of the mixer's top section. Also think about how heavy the mixer is if you'll need to move it around or store it in a cupboard.

Mixing bowl size

Stand mixers generally come with larger bowls than food processors, so can struggle with smaller amounts. If you like to make particularly big batches (more than two cakes' worth at a time), you'll need to go for a mixer with a large-capacity bowl - at least 500ml.

Dishwasher safe

Washing stand mixer attachments by hand can be a bit of a faff, particularly fiddly beater attachments. Look for a model with dishwasher-safe accessories so that cleaning will be less of a headache. It's vitally important to check the instructions first, as washing parts incorrectly in a dishwasher can cause the plastic to split. Even parts listed as dishwasher safe can be damaged by putting them in a washing cycle that's too hot.

Some manufacturers warn against washing in temperatures above 40°C, and to avoid the drying cycle altogether, which can also cause the plastic to split. Often accessories should be washed on the top shelf only, so make sure you check the instructions first.

Storage for accessories

Some food preparation appliances come with a wide variety of accessories, which can take up a lot of valuable kitchen storage space. If you think this is going to be a problem, look for a model that includes a storage box or compartment. Some are designed so you can pack away the accessories inside the bowl.

Most brands will have spares available - handy if you lose or break an accessory.

Extra beaters, whisks, spare bowls and parts

Most brands, particularly well-established ones such as Kenwood and KitchenAid, will have spares available. These are handy if you decide to buy extra attachments, or a spare bowl to save on washing up mid-bake, and also if one of your attachments gets lost or broken.

Check the instructions for information on where to buy spares, or look on the manufacturer's website for details of what extra parts and attachments are available to buy. You can also search online for websites that specialise in selling spare parts.

Speed settings and wattage

You don't need to worry too much about this, unless you particularly want a wide range of speed options. We've found that the number of speed settings and the wattage of the machine aren't reliable indicators of quality when it comes to stand mixers. So it's worth bearing in mind more doesn't necessarily mean better.

However, some more pricey mixers have extra mixer settings worth looking out for. These include:

Pause - this allows you to stop the mixer to add ingredients, and then restart on the same speed setting rather than starting from scratch.

this allows you to stop the mixer to add ingredients, and then restart on the same speed setting rather than starting from scratch. Fold - a gentle mixing motion to fold in flour to cake mixes without beating the air out of the mix.

a gentle mixing motion to fold in flour to cake mixes without beating the air out of the mix. Soft-start - even if you crank the mixer up high, it will start gently to avoid all the ingredients being flung out of the bowl.

even if you crank the mixer up high, it will start gently to avoid all the ingredients being flung out of the bowl. Timer - allows you to see how long you've been mixing for.

Now find the perfect stand mixer for you by checking out our food mixer reviews.