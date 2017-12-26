Mixer attachments explained

If you're looking to buy a stand mixer or kitchen machine, it's worth knowing what attachments and extra accessories you can get, and whether you'll need them. Below, we explain what options are available, so you can decide what's most important to you, and what you should expect as standard.

A stand mixer that has loads of extras, such as a food processing attachment or a blender, could be tempting as you're getting three kitchen gadgets for the price of one. But if it does a less than brilliant job with these extras, or can't make a decent cake, you'll be left disappointed.

Once you've decided which attachments you want, make sure you check our independent stand mixer reviews before buying to find a model that suits your needs.