Top five stand mixers
By Martin Pratt
With some stand mixers costing more than an oven, you'll want to pick the very best. We reveal the ones to buy, plus some to avoid.
For keen bakers, a stand mixer is a must. Whether you're kneading, mixing, whisking or folding, these food mixers take much of the effort out of everyday baking jobs.
Prices vary enormously - the cheapest we've tested is just £70, while the most expensive will set you back more than £600. You don't need us to tell you how many mixing bowls and wooden spoons you could buy with that, so if you're going to spend that much on a mixer then it needs to be brilliant.
We've tested all the major brands, from Kenwood to KitchenAid - and the cheaper pretenders to the throne, too. The best mixers we've tested are robust, a breeze to use and easy to clean. If you want to be completely hands off you can even get mixers with countdown timers that turn off automatically. So, put down your spatula and see which stand mixers we recommend.
Top five stand mixers for 2017
- Kneading:
- 3 out of 5
- Mixing:
- 5 out of 5
- Whisking:
- 4 out of 5
- Cleaning:
- 5 out of 5
- Jug blender:
- Size:
- Speed settings:
- Liquid bowl capacity:
This stylish, brushed metal mixer is a far cry from the retro style of other machines. It looks the part and it doesn’t disappoint when it comes to mixing, either. Mixing cakes is its forte – it’s quick and you won’t need to scrape the side of the bowl for stray ingredients. It could be better at kneading and whisking, but this is an excellent, attractive mixer. It has handy food processing and blending accessories, too, making it the ultimate multitasker.
- Kneading:
- 4 out of 5
- Mixing:
- 5 out of 5
- Whisking:
- 3 out of 5
- Cleaning:
- 4 out of 5
- Jug blender:
- Size:
- Speed settings:
- Liquid bowl capacity:
The Kenwood kMix KMX51G stand mixer has been on the market a few years now – but is it just as good at mixing, kneading, whisking and whipping as newer models? We checked out whether it did each job, to see if its flair matches its style. Read our full stand mixer review to find out.
- Kneading:
- 5 out of 5
- Mixing:
- 3 out of 5
- Whisking:
- 4 out of 5
- Cleaning:
- 4 out of 5
- Jug blender:
- Size:
- Speed settings:
- Liquid bowl capacity:
This polished beauty is designed to stand out on your work surface and, thankfully, good looks aren’t the end of its talents. It’s brilliant at whipping, whisking and kneading, so whatever you’re planning to bake, this mixer will be a big help. It’s got a handy timer feature, so you know exactly how long is left on your mix, and a spotlight on the bowl for top-notch visibility.
- Mixing:
- 3 out of 5
- Whisking:
- 4 out of 5
- Cleaning:
- 5 out of 5
- Jug blender:
- Size:
- Speed settings:
- Liquid bowl capacity:
This mixer has a huge bowl, which is perfect for big batches of cakes and buns. More mix means it needs to work harder to get an even batter, but it had no problem mixing and whisking, though it wasn’t the best for kneading dough. Understandably, this big machine is weighty at 9.4kg – not ideal if you keep your mixer in a cupboard. If the weight isn’t an issue though, and you’ve got big batches to tackle, then this mixer is a cracking option.
- Kneading:
- 4 out of 5
- Mixing:
- 3 out of 5
- Whisking:
- 4 out of 5
- Cleaning:
- 5 out of 5
- Jug blender:
- Size:
- Speed settings:
- Liquid bowl capacity:
This mixer has a simple but stylish look, and is a terrific all-rounder capable of kneading, whisking, mixing and whipping with aplomb. It’s got a sizeable bowl, too, which means you can make big batches of batter or dough. We did have to scrape the sides of the bowl a few times to make sure all the ingredients made it into the mixture, but other than that, we couldn’t find fault with this great mixer.
Three stand mixers you shouldn't buy
Stand mixers are designed to take the effort out of baking, leaving you to do more important things, such as applying for next year's Great British Bake Off (or just watching it).
Unfortunately, we've found mixers with ponderously slow speeds, or mixing tools that mean you'll spend so much time scraping batter from the sides of the bowl that you may as well have done the job yourself.
We're on hand to point out those mixers that will add two tablespoons of frustration to your next bake - these are the mixers to avoid.
Three stand mixers to avoid
- Kneading:
- 5 out of 5
- Mixing:
- 3 out of 5
- Whisking:
- 1 out of 5
- Cleaning:
- 5 out of 5
- Jug blender:
- Size:
- Speed settings:
- Liquid bowl capacity:
This mixer tries to do much and while it’s pretty good at mixing it falls flat when it comes to grating and slicing veggies. Buy it and you’ll end up with lots of accessories cluttering your kitchen that do a merely mediocre job, as sadly it’s a jack of all trades and a master of none.
- Kneading:
- 5 out of 5
- Mixing:
- 4 out of 5
- Whisking:
- 2 out of 5
- Cleaning:
- 4 out of 5
- Jug blender:
- Size:
- Speed settings:
- Liquid bowl capacity:
The squared off edges give this mixer an unconventional, modern look, but a cool aesthetic isn’t enough for us to recommend a stand mixer. The main drawback with this one is that it’s very slow - a snail could do a lap of the mixing bowl before the attachment tool caught up to it - and it’s very noisy. If you’re a keen baker, there are better machines out there.
- Kneading:
- 4 out of 5
- Mixing:
- 3 out of 5
- Whisking:
- 1 out of 5
- Cleaning:
- 4 out of 5
- Jug blender:
- Size:
- Speed settings:
- Liquid bowl capacity:
If you’re creating a big batch of cake batter with this mixer then you best set aside a few hours. It’s far too slow and, to make matters worse, it has to take a 10-minute break after five minutes of mixing. That’s disastrous if you want to knead larger quantities of dough or whip up a batch of buttercream, and more than enough reason for us to warn you off this mixer, which avoids being a Don’t Buy by a mere whisker.
How we test stand mixers
Testing stand mixers has its own rewards - you get a cake at the end or, in our case, multiple cakes. How well that cake has risen and how even the bake is counts towards the overall score for each mixer, because if the mix isn't right then you'll end up with a stodgy, heavy bake rather than a delicious, light cake.
Before the mix gets anywhere near an oven, we've already monitored how quickly the machine mixes and how often we have to scrape the side of the bowl down during mixing to make sure all the ingredients make it into the batter. The best mixers are swift and leave the sides of the bowl clean. The worst will have you checking your watch and will leave the sides caked in flour.
But it's not all about mixing. If the mixer can knead, whisk and whip then we'll check to see if it does a good job. Whether we're making the perfect dough or whisking egg whites, we're looking for well-incorporated ingredients, voluminous results and speed. A mixer that can't achieve good results won't be recommended.
When the cake is resting on the stand it's time for the clean up. It should be easy to take the mixer apart and get the bowl and tools clean, so you don't spend more time clearing up than you did baking. Find out more about how we test mixers.
Choosing the best mixer
If you're looking for a stand mixer in 2017, there are more options than ever. We've seen a wealth of new features this year, including the rise of glass bowls and built-in lights for improved visibility when mixing, plus timers and even mixers with additional mini bowls for when you are only making small quantities.
If you bake regularly, you might find an extra mixing bowl saves on washing up, between making your sponge and your topping for example, while better visibility in the bowl can make it easier to avoid over-mixing, as you can easily see when your ingredients are incorporated.
To find the perfect mixer for you, browse our stand mixer reviews.