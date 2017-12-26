Supermarket price comparison

Discover which major supermarket is the cheapest this month, based on our exclusive price comparison analysis.

Every month, we compare how much the big supermarkets charge for a basket of groceries, including everything from bread to toothpaste.

Our comparison is based on the prices advertised by online supermarkets Asda, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Tesco, Waitrose Deliver and Ocado for between 65 and 100 popular branded food and grocery items. We focus on big brands that people commonly buy - such as Andrex, Lurpak, Warburtons and Heinz.

Every month, you can see how the supermarkets compare - and discover which is cheapest.

Our results go back to July 2013, when we first launched our supermarket-comparison analysis. While we often see the same supermarket come out as cheapest, the most expensive varies - as does the order of the other supermarkets.

To find out how your supermarket stacks up in our monthly comparison, Which? members can log in now. If you're not already a Which? member, you can get instant access by signing up to Which?.