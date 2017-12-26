How to buy the best toaster

Most toasters come with common features such as being able to reheat toast and defrost frozen bread, or cancel toasting mid-cycle, but fancier models offer a range of extras. We explain the different features below, to help you decide which are essential, and what you can live without, to narrow down your choices.

Standard toaster features

Reheat

Most toasters have a reheat feature, which is handy if your toast pops up before your beans are ready.

However, it's a tricky balance to achieve. Some reheat settings are too long, so the toast gets browner, while others are too short and don't heat the toast enough to melt butter.

Defrost

This standard option aims to take the guesswork out of toasting frozen bread, defrosting it first then switching to the toasting cycle so you don't have to change the browning settings.

Crumb tray

Crumb trays make it easier to clean your toaster by capturing any stray crumbs during toasting. Most simply slide out and slot back in again, but some can be stiff and fiddly to remove, resulting in crumbs sprayed all over your worktop when you try to clean them. We test how easy they are to remove and clean as part of our ease of use testing.

Cancel

Again, most toasters offer this basic option, which allows you to stop toasting mid-cycle, for example if you put the bread on too high a setting and need to stop it from burning to a crisp.