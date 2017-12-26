How to get the most out of your toaster

How do I get toast that's evenly browned all over?

Toasters are fairly simple machines and their basic design hasn't changed much since their invention. But for a simple gadget, its surprisingly hard to get an evenly-browned slice.

The heating elements in a toaster are essentially a grid of wires wrapped around an insulating board. The wires heat up to dry and char the bread – the closer the wires are to the bread, the quicker the bread will toast.

If some wires are unevenly wrapped, or have ends sticking out, you're more likely to end up with a patchy slice.

We've tested hundreds of toasters to uncover the models that do a great job of making evenly browned toast, and those that don't. Head to our toaster reviews to find out which toasters make great toast, time after time.