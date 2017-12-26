Top five best toasters

Looking for our full reviews? Head straight to our thorough, independent toaster reviews.

The best toaster for you

We've tested hundreds of toasters, so that you know which would make a great addition to your kitchen and which to avoid. But in case you don't have time to whittle down the choice for yourself, we've rounded up some of our favourite top-scoring Best Buys in the table below.

Each of the toasters recommended below has aced our rigorous lab tests, which include in-depth assessments of how good the toaster is, how easily it fits different-sized slices and how easy it is to use. Whether you’re after the best cheap model, the best four-slice toaster or the best toaster for fitting large slices, we’ve got a top recommendation for you.

We’ve uncovered some brilliant Best Buy toasters recently, but watch out – many toasters still struggle with the basics of browning bread evenly, leaving you with a disappointing breakfast. Paying more doesn’t always guarantee a good toaster, as we’ve found poor performers at every price point.

Find out which toasters are – and aren’t - worth your money below. Only logged-in Which? members view our recommendations. If you’re not yet a member, you can get instant access with a £1 trial to Which?.