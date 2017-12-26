Top five best toasters
By Matt Clear
Need a new toaster? Take a look at our pick of the best toasters we've tested.
The best toaster for you
We've tested hundreds of toasters, so that you know which would make a great addition to your kitchen and which to avoid. But in case you don't have time to whittle down the choice for yourself, we've rounded up some of our favourite top-scoring Best Buys in the table below.
Each of the toasters recommended below has aced our rigorous lab tests, which include in-depth assessments of how good the toaster is, how easily it fits different-sized slices and how easy it is to use. Whether you’re after the best cheap model, the best four-slice toaster or the best toaster for fitting large slices, we’ve got a top recommendation for you.
We’ve uncovered some brilliant Best Buy toasters recently, but watch out – many toasters still struggle with the basics of browning bread evenly, leaving you with a disappointing breakfast. Paying more doesn’t always guarantee a good toaster, as we’ve found poor performers at every price point.
Best toaster overall
- Evenness:
- 5 out of 5
- Browning coverage:
- 5 out of 5
- Speed:
- 4 out of 5
- Type:
Scoring a huge 86%, this toaster is currently the best on test, and you can get hold of it for less than £20. It gets top marks for its browning coverage, crumb tray and browning controls. An excellent toaster.
Best cheap toaster
- Evenness:
- 4 out of 5
- Browning coverage:
- 4 out of 5
- Speed:
- 4 out of 5
- Type:
There's no need to splash out more on a pricey toaster, as this cheap model is excellent. It's quick, makes pretty much perfect toast and, unlike many we've seen, the slots are long enough to handle tall slices.
Best versatile toaster
- Evenness:
- 5 out of 5
- Browning coverage:
- 4 out of 5
- Fitting tall slices:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
With an illuminated countdown dial this toaster isn’t short of features, but it’s the quick toasting time and large capacity which make it a high scoring Best Buy. It doesn’t come cheap, but it will fit most of the slices you’re likely to use.
Best 4-slice toaster
- Evenness:
- 5 out of 5
- Browning coverage:
- 5 out of 5
- Speed:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
This high-scoring Best Buy can feed all the family and do it quickly too, taking just over two minutes to brown four slices of toast. It also scores well for fitting standard and thick breads, as well as being easy to clean –necessary for a family toaster.
Best on-trend toaster
- Evenness:
- 5 out of 5
- Browning coverage:
- 5 out of 5
- Speed:
- 3 out of 5
- Type:
You don't need to choose style or subtance - this toaster has both. It's not the fastest we've tested, but the perfect even browning makes this a high scoring Best Buy.
Pricing, recommendations and test scores correct of November 2017.
Why Which? toaster reviews are better
Which? tests toasters more thoroughly than anyone else, and because Which? is independent and doesn't accept advertising or freebies, you can trust our reviews to give you the full, honest and impartial truth about a product.
We give top marks to toasters which make toast that's a lovely even golden-brown, without any burnt or underdone parts - because we know that's what's most important to you. And if they can make the toast quickly, that's even better.
We check whether large slices of bread will fit in the toaster properly, and how easy it is to dig out smaller items such as crumpets. We also look at how easy the buttons and dials are to use, and whether there are any annoying niggles.
And here are three toasters to avoid
These terrible toasters scored less than 45% in our tests, so we’d recommend steering clear of them.
Pricey yet poor
- Evenness:
- 1 out of 5
- Browning coverage:
- 1 out of 5
- Speed:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
This four-slice designer toaster does have some good points – it looks stylish, can fit most of the slices you want toasted, and is relatively easy to use. But with such poor results for the evenness and quality of the browning, we had to award it a Don’t Buy. Don’t waste your money on this expensive dud.
Cheap and cheerless
- Evenness:
- 2 out of 5
- Browning coverage:
- 2 out of 5
- Speed:
- 4 out of 5
- Type:
This toaster is one of the cheapest on test, but while we’ve found Best Buys at this price, this is far from a bargain. It struggles to fit even conventional slices, and they come out patchy and poorly browned. It does make toast quickly, but the end result isn’t worth waiting for.
Style over substance
- Evenness:
- 2 out of 5
- Browning coverage:
- 2 out of 5
- Speed:
- 4 out of 5
- Type:
This Morphy Richards toaster is on the pricier side and comes with a glass window so you can watch your toast browning to get it just how you like it, as well as an illuminated countdown. Unfortunately, this just means you can watch miserably as your bread is poorly toasted. Slices comes out patchy and uneven, plus it’s a nightmare to clean.
Buying the best toaster for you
Here are four key things to consider when choosing a toaster:
Price
These days you can buy a toaster for under a tenner, as well as parting with the best part of £300. So what’s the difference between them? On the designer toasters you can find interesting features, such as illuminated countdowns and a lift and look function, as well as stylish designs and premium metallic finishes. But when it comes to how well they toast, there are excellent and poor performers at every price point.
Looks
With the rise of matching kettle and toaster sets, most toasters on the market have aesthetics in mind. You can buy a retro-looking toaster or a sleek modern appliance, and even the cheaper plastic toasters have colour variations, giving you more choice. Patterned or textured models are popular, but bear in mind that these and polished metal finishes can be harder to keep clean.
Performance
Irrespective of price, we test toasters on the things that matter. Not just the basics, like how well they toast, but also the features that matter when using them at home, from noise and speed to ease of use and cleaning – as well as whether they’ll fit your favourite slice. Overall performance, versatility and ease of use all count towards the overall score we award each toaster, so you can always find a good all-rounder amongst our Best Buys.
Reliability
According to our survey toasters aren’t quite as unreliable as kettles, but they are still known to break down. If you’re keen to get a toaster that will last, check our guide to the most reliable toaster brands.