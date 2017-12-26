Energy-saving tumble drying tips

Tumble dryer energy ratings range from A+++ for a really efficient heat-pump condenser model right down to G for a proper energy guzzler.

Most tumble dryers have an official C-class energy rating - but energy use between models with the same rating can still vary by around a third.

When we test tumble dryers, we check how much each will actually cost you to run. The most efficient dryers will cost around £23 to run a year, the least efficient will cost you more than £140.

Which tumble dryer is cheapest to run?

Use our tumble dryers energy costs calculator to find out how much your machine will cost you to run over its lifetime, including the purchase price and energy costs. Our energy calculations are based on each tumble dryer being used three times a week to wash a 70% full load of cottons.