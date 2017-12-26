Top five best energy efficient tumble dryers

A cheap tumble dryer may look like a bargain - but with annual running costs varying from as little as £23 to more than £140 a year, that 'great deal' could turn into an energy bill nightmare. Avoid a dryer that bumps up your bills by seeing our table of Best Buy energy-saving tumble dryers.

Which? tests dozens of tumble dryers every year, assessing each model on criteria including how quickly it dries your clothes and how easy it is to use. Each model gets a rating for overall energy efficiency, and we also estimate the annual running costs to calculate how much it will add to your energy bills each year - vital information that you won’t find in the shops.

Only the condenser tumble dryers that dry items evenly and quickly become Which? Best Buys - you can find out which these are by checking out our Best Buy tumble dryer reviews page.