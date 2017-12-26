Best TV and broadband providers
By Jon Barrow
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Best TV, broadband and phone providers overview
Find out which pay TV and broadband providers impressed in our regular survey – and those that left a lot to be desired.
As well as customer scores for each company we also rate all the key elements of the service, from the value for money they offer to the shows that are available to watch.
Which? members can log in to get:
- Scores for all of the UK's broadband and pay TV providers, including BT, Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.
- A full breakdown of how each provider is rated for customer service, value for money, connection speed, technical support and more
- In-depth provider overviews, revealing everything from the deals they offer to the levels of complaints about them.
- Lab reviews of the equipment they supply.
- Quotes from real customers on their experiences
To get all this information try Which? for just £1.
We'll tell you exactly what you need to know about all the UK's biggest TV and broadband providers and will help you avoid signing up for a deal you'll come to regret.
If you're already a member then go to the log-in page to unlock the table.
|TV, broadband & phone satisfaction survey results
|ISP
|WRP
|Broadband speed
|Broadband reliability
|TV content
|Value for money
|Ease of contacting
|Customer service
|Customer score
|66%
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|63%
|51%
|51%
|48%
|48%
Recommendations you can trust
Which? is independent. We work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our recommendations are only influenced by our test and survey results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves.
More ways to save money
Which? reviews thousands of products and services each year, shedding light on the best and worst, helping you with your everyday decisions. With advice and reviews on everything from energy suppliers and high street shops to ebook readers, cars and mobile phones, Which? can help you make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.