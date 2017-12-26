Sky Go: Sky's catch-up TV service

Everything you need to know about the Sky Go online TV service, from how to use it to what you can watch.

Sky Go is the place to enjoy great Sky TV over the internet. Sky customers can stream live channels, catch-up on missed programmes and even download shows to watch offline.

Sky Go offers live and on-demand content from Sky channels like Sky Atlantic, Sky 1 and Sky Sports, as well as partner networks such as Fox, ITV and Dave. It's available for free to Sky subscribers on a wide range of devices, including computers, smartphones and tablets.

How can I get Sky Go?

First of all, you have to be a Sky customer. As part of your TV subscription, you can watch Sky Go on up to two different compatible devices at any one time. You can change your registered devices if you like, but if you want more than two, you'll have to pay to upgrade to Sky Go Extra (see more on that below).

Register your device at the Sky Go website by signing in with your Sky ID username and password. If you're using a Sky Go app, do the same after downloading it to your device.

You can use Sky Go on a PC or Mac through the website, but not all browsers are supported. As Sky Go uses a web browser technology called Silverlight to play videos, it won't work on Google Chrome or the new Microsoft Edge browser. However, you can still use the service by switching to Internet Explorer, Firefox or Apple Safari (on Macs), which all still support it.

You can get the Sky Go app on your Apple smartphone and tablet, as long as it's running iOS 5.1 version or above (check your device's general settings for this). You can also get the app on Android smartphones and tablets running Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich version 4.0 and above (again, check your settings).

If you want to enjoy Sky Go directly on your TV, you can also get the service on the Xbox 360, PS3 and PS4 games consoles, but only if you're a Sky Go Extra subscriber.

What can I watch on Sky Go?

Your Sky TV online: Sky Go allows you to watch the TV channels and content from the Sky TV package you're signed up to. So, if you get Sky Atlantic as part of your package, then you can also enjoy it on Sky Go. Same goes if you're a Sky Sports or Sky Movies subscriber. Bear in mind that you’ll have to watch ads with the content, just as you do on TV.

Catch up TV: With Sky Go, you can catch-up on shows you've missed from a range of Sky channels, such as Sky 1 and Sky Living, along with Sky’s partner channels, including Fox, ITV, Demand 5, Watch, Dave, Alibi, and Discovery.

Watch live: In addition to catch-up, you can stream a range of channels live, including all the channels listed above, and more. Find out how you can do this below.

On-demand entertainment: Sky Go has a huge collection of on-demand programmes and films to enjoy, ranging from box sets of hit dramas to blockbuster films. Although, bear in mind that what you can access will depend on the TV package you're signed up to.

Sky Go tips and tricks

Multi-screen: As well as enabling you to enjoy Sky TV on the move, Sky Go is neat way to get multi-room entertainment in your home. If you have Sky on your main TV, you can have Sky Go set up on a laptop or tablet to avoid any arguments over who gets to watch what they want.

Live streaming: As mentioned above, you can also watch live TV channels on Sky Go. Head to the 'On Now' section, which has a useful TV guide covering a range of channels. You can browse what's being shown and if there's a 'watch now' button, then you can stream that programme live over the internet.

Sky Box Sets: We all love box sets and there's plenty to choose from on Sky Go, including hit dramas like Game of Thrones, The Affair, Broadchurch and The Blacklist. For long-running shows, there could be multiple series for you to binge to your heart's content.

Sky Go Extra: The free package of Sky Go only allows you to use two registered devices at any one time, but you can pay to increase that to four registered devices with Sky Go Extra. This premium package, which also enables you to download content to watch offline (see below), costs £5 a month, but Sky Multiscreen customers get it for free.

Downloading: If you're a Sky Go Extra subscriber, you can download catch-up TV, box sets or films to your computer, tablet or smartphone to watch while offline. All content has a download button next to it, but whether you can actually download it will depend on your Sky TV subscription. You'll need to have wi-fi internet to download as this feature doesn't work over 3G or 4G.

Sky Go tech tips: You'll need broadband internet of at least 2Mbps to stream Sky Go content, and ideally faster. Use our online speed checker to see if your connection can handle it. If you're using mobile data, be wary of maxing out you data allowance. If you're downloading and are fed up with the time it's taking, there's an option in the Sky Go Settings menu (preferences) to download at a lower resolution. The quality won't be as good, but it will download quicker to your device.

Can I use Sky Go while abroad?

No. Even if you're a Sky customer, you can't stream programmes on Sky Go while abroad. If you have Sky Go Extra, though, you can always download a selection of content before you go on holiday, and then watch it at your leisure.