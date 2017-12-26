Sky TV and broadband provider review

We ask thousands of TV and broadband customers about their experiences so we can tell you exactly how Sky's service compares with that offered by other providers.

Sky is Britain's biggest pay-TV provider with lots of TV options, the widest choice of TV channels and HD channels, from Sky Sports including Premier League matches, to the latest blockbusters from Sky Movies, plus catch-up and on-demand TV content.

But do real customers think Sky offers the best broadband and TV services?

Sky TV and broadband review

In this in-depth review of Sky's TV and broadband service, we'll:

Give you a full breakdown of how its customers rated it for key factors, such as the TV shows it offers.

Show how Sky compares to all the other major TV and broadband providers, including BT, TalkTalk and Virgin.

Report quotes from real Sky TV and broadband customers on their experiences.

Assess the equipment on offer from Sky.

Look at the latest deals and offers that it's promoting.

Reveal the level of complaints to Ofcom that come from Sky customers.

To get all this information, try Which? for just £1.

We'll tell you exactly what you need to know about all the UK's broadband and pay-TV providers and will help you avoid signing up for a deal you'll come to regret.

If you're already a member then go to the log-in page to unlock the table.

Sky TV, broadband & phone satisfaction survey results Speed Reliability TV content Value for money Ease of contacting Customer service Technical support Customer score (%)

And if you'd prefer a cheaper option without a TV service, then you can find your ideal package by comparing all the latest broadband deals.

Our latest survey

Our results are based on our regular broadband and pay-TV survey. Twice a year, we talk to customers to find out what they think of the service they receive. This means we're best placed to help you to choose the right service for you.

In July 2017, we surveyed over 3,000 members of the public and asked them about their experiences with their broadband and pay-TV provider. We report on all providers that have at least 30 respondents.