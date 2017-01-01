Abermill offers residential and residential dementia care in the heart of Abertridwr, near Caerphilly. Many bedrooms have views across the large mature gardens overlooking a local sports field. There are bathrooms on each floor, and all bedrooms have a nurse call system and TV point. A gazebo provides a shaded area during the summer months and garden enthusiasts can help to keep the raised flower beds and sensory garden looking good. Residents pursue hobbies and interests in an activity room with a sensory area and can keep their own small pets. There is a cinema projection screen, used for themed film afternoons. The home has regular visits from a hairdresser, chiropodist, dentist and optician, as well as a library service and church services. The activities co-ordinator organises group and one-on-one activities including quizzes, arts and crafts, cake decorating, pamper days, music and movement as well as visits and performances by local school children.

