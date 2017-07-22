Overlooking the beach front of Weston-super-Mare, Beach Lawns boasts spectacular views. A stone's throw from the Grand Pier, the home has been extensively refurbished and has several lounge areas and en -suite bedrooms. In the dining areas, residents enjoy a wide variety of food freshly prepared by the home's catering team, plus home baked cakes and sweet treats with their afternoon tea. With a conservatory, summer house and sun terrace with sea views, there are lots of places for residents to relax and enjoy their surroundings or catch up with loved ones, who are welcome to visit whenever they like. The home also has a hairdressing salon.The home's dedicated activities leader organises everything from iPad sessions with local school children to baking and themed community events. The gardens also have raised beds and a water feature, with direct access to the picturesque Clarence Park.

