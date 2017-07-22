Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Nursing home

Beach Lawns Residential and Nursing Home

67 Beach Road, Weston Super Mare,
BS23 4BG
01934 629578
www.sanctuary-care.co.uk/care-homes-south-and-south-west/beach-lawns-residential-and-nursing-home

About Beach Lawns Residential and Nursing Home

Overlooking the beach front of Weston-super-Mare, Beach Lawns boasts spectacular views. A stone's throw from the Grand Pier, the home has been extensively refurbished and has several lounge areas and en -suite bedrooms. In the dining areas, residents enjoy a wide variety of food freshly prepared by the home's catering team, plus home baked cakes and sweet treats with their afternoon tea. With a conservatory, summer house and sun terrace with sea views, there are lots of places for residents to relax and enjoy their surroundings or catch up with loved ones, who are welcome to visit whenever they like. The home also has a hairdressing salon.The home's dedicated activities leader organises everything from iPad sessions with local school children to baking and themed community events. The gardens also have raised beds and a water feature, with direct access to the picturesque Clarence Park.

Accommodation

  • 82Residents
  • 82Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • North Somerset

Who runs this service

  • Sanctuary Care Limited

Registered manager

Carolyn Taylor

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
