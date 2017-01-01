Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Bryn Edwin Hall

Northop Road, Flint Mountain, Flint, Flintshire,
CH6 5QG
01352 761345

Bryn Edwin Hall is a converted Regency house, set in woodland and gardens in the Flintshire countryside, in north east Wales. The rooms make the most of the views over the grounds and surrounding countryside. The gardens are easily accessible and there are many quiet and secluded areas to relax and enjoy the atmosphere that this Grade II listed building offers. The home provides care for people with dementia. All rooms have washing facilities, while many are en suite and all have a nurse-call system. Residents are encouraged to personalise their rooms by bringing individual items such as photographs, pictures and ornaments. A memory box for each resident can also be created with the assistance of the resident and/or family. The home has a number of lounges and sitting areas in addition to the dining rooms.

  • 33Residents
  • 13Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 20Single rooms without en suite WC

  • Amber Care Ltd

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
