About Carers Service

Age UK Northamptonshire's Carers service supports people who care for other people who may be relatives, neighbours or friends. The service benefits carers by offering support and advice; enabling a carer to take a break by sitting with their loved one; giving carers the chance to talk to someone who understands and who will really listen to them, offering support in their caring role; providing information on matters which may concern someone as a carer, for example, benefits and allowances, aids and adaptations as well as information and advice on what other services and support they could access locally and nationally, including the chance to benefit from the experiences of others. The service can also signpost carers to similar groups across the county.