Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Carers Service

Upton House 31 Billing Road, Northampton, Northamptonshire,
NN1 5DQ
01604 611200
ageuk.org.uk/northamptonshire
northamptonshire@ageuknorthants.org.uk

About Carers Service

Age UK Northamptonshire's Carers service supports people who care for other people who may be relatives, neighbours or friends. The service benefits carers by offering support and advice; enabling a carer to take a break by sitting with their loved one; giving carers the chance to talk to someone who understands and who will really listen to them, offering support in their caring role; providing information on matters which may concern someone as a carer, for example, benefits and allowances, aids and adaptations as well as information and advice on what other services and support they could access locally and nationally, including the chance to benefit from the experiences of others. The service can also signpost carers to similar groups across the county.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Northamptonshire

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 65 and above

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 24/01/18 to 14/03/18

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017