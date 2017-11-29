Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Moving and Handling Service for Carers

Astolat Coniers Way, Guildford, Surrey,
GU4 7HL
01483 533645
bit.ly/2z0rI9C
movingandhandling@actionforcarers.org.uk

About Moving and Handling Service for Carers

This service can provide information, advice, training and support for carers experiencing moving and handling as part of their caring role. A Moving and Handling advisor can advise about correct posture and back care, correct techniques and the use of specialist equipment. Advisors visit the carer at home, or where moving and handling tasks take place, to carry out a risk assessment. Advocacy and liaison with relevant agencies can take place on behalf of the carer if a moving or handling activity is considered a high risk to them or the person they care for.

Who runs this service

  • Action for Carers Surrey

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Residents of Surrey
  • Registered with a Surrey GP / residents of Surrey

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/11/17 to 17/01/18

Alzheimer's Society
