About Moving and Handling Service for Carers

This service can provide information, advice, training and support for carers experiencing moving and handling as part of their caring role. A Moving and Handling advisor can advise about correct posture and back care, correct techniques and the use of specialist equipment. Advisors visit the carer at home, or where moving and handling tasks take place, to carry out a risk assessment. Advocacy and liaison with relevant agencies can take place on behalf of the carer if a moving or handling activity is considered a high risk to them or the person they care for.