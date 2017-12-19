Solace runs a number of Carer Support Groups for those whose family member or friend has a diagnosis of dementia. A carer can make a one-to-one appointment at the Solace office or in their own home. There are Husbands and Wives and Past Carers groups for which people do not require a referral (see separate records). Among groups for which a referral is needed is a Cognitive Stimulation Group for a person with dementia, combined with a Carers Educational Forum. Weekly Community Support Groups offer subsequent support for people who have attended these sessions. Solace also organises Indian Head Massage and Reiki sessions for carers.
