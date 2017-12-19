Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Solace Carer Support Groups

Solace, 1 Park Road Whitchurch, Cardiff, Caerdydd,
CF14 7BP
029 2052 9848 (helpline) / 029 2052 9832
bit.ly/2qa7PsS
Joanne.Wilson3@wales.nhs.uk

About Solace Carer Support Groups

Solace runs a number of Carer Support Groups for those whose family member or friend has a diagnosis of dementia. A carer can make a one-to-one appointment at the Solace office or in their own home. There are Husbands and Wives and Past Carers groups for which people do not require a referral (see separate records). Among groups for which a referral is needed is a Cognitive Stimulation Group for a person with dementia, combined with a Carers Educational Forum. Weekly Community Support Groups offer subsequent support for people who have attended these sessions. Solace also organises Indian Head Massage and Reiki sessions for carers.

Who runs this service

  • Cardiff and Vale Action for Mental Health

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Carers of people with memory problems, a diagnosis of dementia, depression or any other mental illness. Some support groups are 'open', while others are 'closed', requiring referral through Health or Social Services.
  • Residents of Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017