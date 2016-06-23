Croxley House is situated in the village of Croxley Green, Hertfordshire. The care home is managed by Greensleeves Care, a not-for-profit charitable organisation. On duty 24 hours a day, Croxley House'__s staff offer care to meet individual residents' requirements. The main sitting room overlooks Croxley Green with the comfortable library providing a quieter reading environment. The home'__s gardens include two aviaries and a well-stocked fish pond. Walkways provide easy access around the garden where residents can enjoy the tranquil setting or join in with any of the garden projects. A summerhouse is frequented during the warmer months by residents wishing to read, relax and enjoy the surroundings. Strong ties with the local community ensures regular visits to the home from speakers and entertainers. A choice of delicious freshly prepared dishes is available with all special dietary requirements catered for.

