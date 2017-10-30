Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Dementia Day Service

35 Birkenhead Road, Meols, Wirral, Merseyside,
CH47 5AQ
0151 632 7330
hoylakecottage.org.uk/
lbrady@hoylakecottage.org.uk

About Dementia Day Service

Hoylake Cottage Specialist Dementia Centre helps and supports the individual, their loved ones or carers . At all stages through dementia their specialist service can offer a wide range of both therapeutic and social activities. Support is offered for the individual continuously aiming for them to carry out daily activities with their independence and dignity intact. The specialist day service offers stimulating therapeutic activities in bright and spacious lounge areas. They have a selection of reminiscence rooms which are used for therapies/activities which include a 1950's shop, a 1930's parlour and a 1970 's pub just to name a few. They offer quiet rooms for peaceful relaxation and a sensory garden. Transport is offered to and from the centre, a hot meal at lunch time and snacks and drinks throughout the day. It includes a bathing service and hairdressing service which are pre-bookable.

Who runs this service

  • Hoylake Cottage

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Any one with a diagnosis of any type of dementia, and other mental health needs

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
