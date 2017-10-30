About Dementia Day Service

Hoylake Cottage Specialist Dementia Centre helps and supports the individual, their loved ones or carers . At all stages through dementia their specialist service can offer a wide range of both therapeutic and social activities. Support is offered for the individual continuously aiming for them to carry out daily activities with their independence and dignity intact. The specialist day service offers stimulating therapeutic activities in bright and spacious lounge areas. They have a selection of reminiscence rooms which are used for therapies/activities which include a 1950's shop, a 1930's parlour and a 1970 's pub just to name a few. They offer quiet rooms for peaceful relaxation and a sensory garden. Transport is offered to and from the centre, a hot meal at lunch time and snacks and drinks throughout the day. It includes a bathing service and hairdressing service which are pre-bookable.