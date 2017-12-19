About Southall Day Centre

Southall Day Centre is a well-established facility for older people and people with disabilities. A range of activities are organised including exercises, yoga and games that prevent or slow down mental and physical deterioration. The idea is to have fun while maintaining and improving health. The centre provides a meeting place where many people come to make and meet friends and generally socialise and have a good time. Service users also like to share happy occasions such as birthdays and celebrate festivals too. They also host singing and a women's group. In the summer trips to seaside resorts are organised. Multi-lingual health and lifestyle information sessions. For those who like to be kept informed, multi-lingual newspapers are provided.