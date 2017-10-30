Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Dementia Cafe

198 Charlestown Road, Manchester, Greater Manchester,
M9 7ED
0161 220 0900
www.c-i-c.co.uk
eachstep@c-i-c.co.uk

About Dementia Cafe

EachStep Blackley host dementia cafe sessions to give people who live with dementia, and their loved ones, a fun and informal place to: share their experiences, receive expert advice and enjoy inspirational and fun presentations and activities. The sessions are led by members of the EachStep team and are supported by volunteers. Local community groups and dementia experts are also invited to take part too, so they can offer valuable advice and information to attendees. Every session will offer guests something fun and different, from learning about ways to live better with dementia, to enjoying performances by musicians and hearing from inspiring local people who have amazing stories to tell.

Who runs this service

  • Eachstep Blackley

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia, their carers, family and friends

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
