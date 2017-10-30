About Dementia Cafe

EachStep Blackley host dementia cafe sessions to give people who live with dementia, and their loved ones, a fun and informal place to: share their experiences, receive expert advice and enjoy inspirational and fun presentations and activities. The sessions are led by members of the EachStep team and are supported by volunteers. Local community groups and dementia experts are also invited to take part too, so they can offer valuable advice and information to attendees. Every session will offer guests something fun and different, from learning about ways to live better with dementia, to enjoying performances by musicians and hearing from inspiring local people who have amazing stories to tell.