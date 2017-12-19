About Friday Friends Cafe

Friday Friends provides an informal atmosphere for refreshments, social support, entertainment, talks and activities and occasional trips out. Meeting twice a month, this is a popular and informal group for people with dementia and their family carers. One session offers talks and entertainment. The other session offers dancing, games, arts and crafts and reminiscence sessions. Anyone can join in with whatever activity they choose, but there is no pressure. A trained activity coordinator has put together a varied and and interesting calendar for next year. The group meets in a large sunny room in Bulkington Village Conference Centre, (behind Bulkington Library). There is no need to book, just come along but maybe check the dates first to make sure or get in touch for a programme of dates and events. Entrance is free but a small donation is asked for unlimited refreshments. Friday Friends is run by donations by enthusiastic volunteers, and has been running successfully since 2015.