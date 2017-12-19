Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Friday Friends Cafe

Bulkington Village Centre School Road Bulkington, Bedworth, Warwickshire,
CV12 9JB
024 7649 4356
fridayfriendsbulkington@gmail.com

About Friday Friends Cafe

Friday Friends provides an informal atmosphere for refreshments, social support, entertainment, talks and activities and occasional trips out. Meeting twice a month, this is a popular and informal group for people with dementia and their family carers. One session offers talks and entertainment. The other session offers dancing, games, arts and crafts and reminiscence sessions. Anyone can join in with whatever activity they choose, but there is no pressure. A trained activity coordinator has put together a varied and and interesting calendar for next year. The group meets in a large sunny room in Bulkington Village Conference Centre, (behind Bulkington Library). There is no need to book, just come along but maybe check the dates first to make sure or get in touch for a programme of dates and events. Entrance is free but a small donation is asked for unlimited refreshments. Friday Friends is run by donations by enthusiastic volunteers, and has been running successfully since 2015.

Who runs this service

  • Friday Friends

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia along with their carers. The carer of a person with dementia is welcome alone (even after caring has ceased due to loss of person with dementia or them going into residential care).

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

