About Seaton and District Memory Cafe

Memory cafes are informal, social places where you can go for advice and support if you, or someone you know, is experiencing the challenges of memory loss or is newly diagnosed with some form of dementia. Research has shown that space to talk and share helps carers understand what is happening, as well as support the person who experiencing memory challenges. The Memory Cafe aims to provide this safe, social space for people in this situation. The cafe is a safe space to talk to others going through similar experiences, share experiences, find information leaflets and books, access other support. It also offers various activities, such as: music and occasional entertainment; coffee, tea and cakes; games to stimulate the brain; reminiscence discussions.