Tai Chi

Woolston Public Library, Victoria Road, Southampton, Hampshire,
SO19 9EF
07941 702267
www.taichi4healthandwellbeing.com
calvertmj1@gmail.com

About Tai Chi

Tai Chi is provided by four instructors who are enthusiastic about sharing the benefits of this gentle form of exercise to as many interested people as possible. They believe that regular practice of these Chinese health exercises can have a trans-formative effect on everyone's health, regardless of age or ability. Instructors have have over 80 years experience in Tai Chi and Chi Kung between them, as well as other martial arts, healing systems and yoga. They offer traditional Tai Chi Chuan classes and Tai Chi-Chi Kung classes for health and wellbeing. The service collaborates with other organisations which provide activities for the elderly and we have regular sessions at various care homes. Clients have included: Club Hampshire, the Womens Institute, the Rotary Club, Breathe Easy Southampton, University of the Third Age, Romsey Carers Association, Active Options.

Who runs this service

  • Southampton City Council Libraries

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Classes can be customised for specific groups, such as those suffering from Parkinson's Disease, Arthritis, Asthma and other chronic and debilitating conditions. We also offer specialised classes for the elderly, wheelchair users, the blind and partially-sighted.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
