About Tai Chi

Tai Chi is provided by four instructors who are enthusiastic about sharing the benefits of this gentle form of exercise to as many interested people as possible. They believe that regular practice of these Chinese health exercises can have a trans-formative effect on everyone's health, regardless of age or ability. Instructors have have over 80 years experience in Tai Chi and Chi Kung between them, as well as other martial arts, healing systems and yoga. They offer traditional Tai Chi Chuan classes and Tai Chi-Chi Kung classes for health and wellbeing. The service collaborates with other organisations which provide activities for the elderly and we have regular sessions at various care homes. Clients have included: Club Hampshire, the Womens Institute, the Rotary Club, Breathe Easy Southampton, University of the Third Age, Romsey Carers Association, Active Options.